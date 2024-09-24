The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’re standing in the middle of your own Crossy Roads game, navigating the twists and turns of your life story. Each time the peaky little legs get hit by a car, the bird goes back to the beginning. It gets to try again, begin again. The bird may be frustrated that it keeps getting hit and doesn’t realize that along the way, it continues becoming a different version of itself, more and more aware and intelligent.

The weight of your past, like chapters in an unbounded book or pixelated cars in a mobile game, lingers with you. Each mistake and triumph has brought you to this one of many significant moments—your continual turning points. It feels like a pivotal scene where everything is charged, as if the readers of your life story are collectively holding their breath, waiting to see what minuscule choice you make that could affect the trajectory of things you never even considered. I believe we are always at a crossroads—standing at the intersection of our turning points while simultaneously crafting the exposition of what has yet to occur.

In navigating these turning points, life often feels like a messy, interwoven page of scribbles. All the lessons, all the excruciating moments you wish were nonexistent, the slow burn of growth, the self-discovery over time, are interconnected in a way that will always boomerang back to you. When they do, it hits you: you’re no longer the person you were a year ago, or even yesterday. You’ve entered a space where everything feels raw and uncertain, but in the authenticity you aspire to, you are billowed in this uncertainty.

It’s not just about knowing where you’re headed or who you want to be, but realizing you’re in the midst of transformation—on the brink of a breakthrough. The beauty of trusting the universe is learning to sit with discomfort, knowing that goodness will return, that suffering won’t last, and that each time you get hit by life’s obstacles, like the bird in Crossy Roads, the moment is trying to tell you something—it’s just a chance to start over, a little wiser and a little more aware than before!

(Queue Begin Again by Taylor Swift)