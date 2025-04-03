OVERCOMING PROFESSIONAL REJECTION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Colleges, jobs, internships, school organizations. You name it, I’ve been rejected.

You might be thinking, “What? Felicity, you’ve accomplished so many great things! There’s no way you’ve been rejected that many times!” I’m joking, of course. But if I’m being completely honest… I have accomplished many wonderful things, achievements that anyone would be proud of in their lifetime. And how did I get there? By embracing a growth mindset.

What exactly is a growth mindset? It’s the belief that abilities and intelligence are not fixed traits, but can be developed and improved through dedication, effort, and a willingness to learn. Psychologist Carol Dweck defines it simply: “A growth mindset is when students understand that their abilities can be developed” (2015). It’s a perspective where challenges and setbacks are viewed as opportunities to learn, rather than as failures.

It’s important to see failure not as a reason to feel discouraged, but as something to be proud of—an experience that will ultimately guide you in the right direction.

Life is a mindset. How you choose to go through life is all in your head. A great example of this is Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and most recently named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. After high school, Allen had zero Division I offers. He even went so far as to email over 1,000 college coaches, yet only one, Wyoming University, offered him a spot. He could have doubted himself, reevaluated whether football was the right path. But he didn’t. He trusted his ability to improve and believed in his potential to grow.

I’ve come to see rejection as something beautiful. It’s beautiful because to be rejected, you first have to take a risk—you have to put yourself out there. That alone shows ambition, passion, and motivation. It’s proof that you want more, that you know what you deserve in this world.

I know this is going to sound cliché, but rejection truly is redirection, and I’m a firm believer in that. The key to overcoming rejection is shifting your mindset. Instead of mourning what could have been, learn to feel excitement for what’s to come.