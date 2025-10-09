F1 EVENTS TO ATTEND IN AUSTIN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when Formula One returns to Austin for the United States Grand Prix. If you’re planning to attend the Grand Prix or want to stay informed about events in Austin, I’ve put together a list of worthwhile F1 events to check out. These events offer opportunities to grab merchandise, meet drivers, or enjoy your time before the race begins.

ROAD TO THE RACE Road to the Race is returning for its third year, as the Circuit of the Americas and The Exotics Network team up to kick off the GP weekend at The Long Center. The celebration will feature 100+ hypercars and supercars along with F1 show cars. Well-known faces from the F1 community will also make appearances. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. ATLASSIAN WILLIAMS RACING F1 FAN ZONE This is one of my favorite free events to attend during F1 week because you not only get a chance to race on an F1 simulator but also have the opportunity to participate in Q&As with members of Williams, possibly even including Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. Exclusive merchandise and a close-up view of their show car will be available. Location and more information can be found here; additional details for Austin will be shared soon. MCLAREN RACING LIVE: THE ZONE STUDIO This is the newest addition to Austin: a McLaren fan zone where racing meets creativity. The event features original artwork, close-up views of their 2025 F1 car, simulators, and trophies. It is free for everyone to attend. For more details, including times and location, visit their website. GUENTHER STEINER LIVE IN AUSTIN WITH THE RED FLAGS PODCAST Don’t want F1 to end when the checkered flag waves? Join former Haas F1 team principal, Guenther Steiner, along with Brian and Matt from the Red Flags Podcast, on October 19 for a Grand Prix recap. This is not a free event, but tickets are available for purchase on the Paramount Theatre website. Red Bull Pit Stop Tour Think you have what it takes to work in F1? Stop at the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour to test that out. The fastest time on the tour will win the Ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience, including an all-expense paid trip to a US GP! Visit a participating Walmart to test your skills. Here are the locations in Texas to find one near you.

These are just the confirmed events. Many more opportunities might be announced next week, so stay alert on social media! I hope you make the most of F1 week in Austin — there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy with friends and plenty of chances to meet your new Formula 1 besties!