Every day I wake up, get ready, go to school, come home, do homework, eat, shower, sleep, and get ready to do the same thing all over again the next day.

Last semester was my first semester at a four-year university, and I quickly realized that I was stuck in what I now call the “campus bubble”. The term campus bubble encompasses the fact that I would go from West Campus to campus every day, and nowhere else. For groceries I would order from HEB for a grocery drop off, and for everything else I would go to the Target on Guadalupe or Amazon. I felt like a fish swimming the same continuous path in her small tank.

I was getting bored with life and everyday felt monotonous. I was expecting my college experience to be full of fun memories and excitement, but that was not what was happening. As an introvert, it was easy to find where I felt most comfortable, aka my apartment, and hide myself away. Even on the weekends I would stay in my campus bubble doing schoolwork for most of the day, and then ordering food and watching a movie at my apartment for the night.

I decided to make it a goal to go somewhere off campus every weekend, even if that time was spent grocery shopping. My adventures so far have included going to the mall, going to Whole Foods (I love Whole Foods), going to the Austin Public Library, and I even went to Six Flags one weekend.

Going on these little adventures every weekend has given me something to look forward to and has helped me to realize that there is more to my life than the campus bubble. There are so many new things to discover out in the world, whether a cool building in downtown Austin you haven’t seen yet or a beautiful park you decided to visit right after you googled it.