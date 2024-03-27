Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Every day I wake up, get ready, go to school, come home, do homework, eat, shower, sleep, and get ready to do the same thing all over again the next day.  

Last semester was my first semester at a four-year university, and I quickly realized that I was stuck in what I now call the “campus bubble”. The term campus bubble encompasses the fact that I would go from West Campus to campus every day, and nowhere else. For groceries I would order from HEB for a grocery drop off, and for everything else I would go to the Target on Guadalupe or Amazon. I felt like a fish swimming the same continuous path in her small tank. 

I was getting bored with life and everyday felt monotonous. I was expecting my college experience to be full of fun memories and excitement, but that was not what was happening. As an introvert, it was easy to find where I felt most comfortable, aka my apartment, and hide myself away. Even on the weekends I would stay in my campus bubble doing schoolwork for most of the day, and then ordering food and watching a movie at my apartment for the night. 

I decided to make it a goal to go somewhere off campus every weekend, even if that time was spent grocery shopping. My adventures so far have included going to the mall, going to Whole Foods (I love Whole Foods), going to the Austin Public Library, and I even went to Six Flags one weekend. 

Going on these little adventures every weekend has given me something to look forward to and has helped me to realize that there is more to my life than the campus bubble. There are so many new things to discover out in the world, whether a cool building in downtown Austin you haven’t seen yet or a beautiful park you decided to visit right after you googled it.  

Jaden White

Texas '26

I am a Rhetoric and Writing major at UT Austin with hopes of completing the Creative Writing Certificate Program! I am from Sugar Land, Texas, and I transferred to UT in the fall 2023. I enjoy writing, reading, and watching movies. My favorite genre to read and write is realistic fiction. I like to write novellas, short stories, and poems in my free time. I also love to read at coffee shops and watch all different genres of movies on the weekends. I work as a Social Media Coordinator for a playground company based in Sugar Land, and I have been with the company for about a year and a half. I had an article about how children grow self-confidence when they play with playground equipment published last year! That was a very exciting moment for me, and I am excited to be able to write and contribute to Her Campus. I fell in love with writing my senior year of high school, and that is when I realized that the subject is what I want to pursue for my future career. Writing in any form or style allows ideas and emotions to be communicated and felt by the reader, which is such a beautiful part of humanity to me. I want to contribute to the beauty that is in the art of writing.