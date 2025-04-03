Embracing Your Interests: The Art of Cultivating Engaging Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

You have probably heard someone ask, “What do you like to do in your free time? or “What are some hobbies you have?” Hobbies include a broad spectrum of activities that can be pursued for enjoyment, relaxation, or personal fulfillment. They can be organized into categories, such as physical activity or creative hobbies, and they include a wide variety of things, from learning new languages to practicing yoga.

As a student, it can be challenging to find meaningful hobbies to commit to. There are so many things we are responsible for, between balancing school, work, organizations, workshops, exams, and other personal commitments. It’s almost like we don’t have enough time to actually cultivate personal interests or put effort into maintaining what we already like. It can be difficult to do things you love when you’re on the grind.

You might’ve already discovered multiple hobbies you enjoy, or maybe, you’ve been pursuing them for a long time and would like to figure out how to continue integrating them more into your priorities. Perhaps you’re conducting auditions for hobbies, because you just can’t seem to decide which one to cast for your life’s talent show.

However, you should not let the lack of time or motivation prevent you from pursuing hobbies that you enjoy, as they can be beneficial for your mental and physical health, improve crucial skills, and allow you to express yourself. I admit that since I started college, I’ve engaged less with my own. I enjoy reading, particularly mystery, poetry, and fantasy books. I also like to dance, do henna, and volunteer. But, I have not been able to pursue these hobbies as often during the academic year. I want to change that and dedicate more time to pursuing them, even during the busy academic year.

Hobbies are important because they can be a tool to find comfort, a sense of belonging, and opportunities for personal growth. In times when you have a lot of commitments, hobbies can be a way to prevent burnout, increase balance, and offer ways to spend quality time with yourself, nature, or even other people through collaborative hobbies! They can be a way to find others who share the same passions as you, or perhaps, you want to share your love for something, and you can teach others your favorite leisure activity. Spending time pursuing hobbies is also a great way to learn many life skills.

“Hobbies are the treasures you collect along the journey of life.” -Unknown

Dedicating time to explore what you enjoy is a great way to discover new hobbies. You don’t have to decide on a specific one, you just have to be ready to explore! Through this, you can discover a lot about yourself and others.

Being in university allows you to explore hobbies through numerous student organizations. At most campuses, there are student orgs where members collectively participate in extracurricular activities, such as singing, sports, dancing, baking, coding, volunteering, and many more. I personally like to write, so I joined Her Campus and have also volunteered through a few other student orgs.

You can get inspiration from online blogs or your community. You can also spend time developing hobbies through watching videos, online courses, or reading books. I recently started a drawing course in Udemy and through organized lessons, I am working on improving my drawing skills. Other options are Masterclass, Khan Academy, Reddit, public libraries, and of course, YouTube.

Staying motivated and managing time can be challenging, but planning time each day or once a week to dedicate to pursuing a personal interest can be beneficial and exciting! You can also join forces with friends and family, who can hold you accountable, by participating in more collaborative hobbies. Don’t worry if you are not a pro at a new hobby, the learning takes place by improving step by step, and discovering what you like. Once you develop a passion for it, you can work on furthering your skills.

So, let’s take a step further into adding some hobbies to our toolbox, where we can explore, cultivate new interests, increase positivity and motivation, and develop self-love!