Having a creative outlet or enjoyable hobby is essential when attending college, especially when you spend most of your time studying and learning. It can be easy to stop doing the things you love when your schedule seemingly does not allow you to, but the biggest tip I can give anyone in college is to pick up a hobby to keep you sane. Here are some of my favorite hobbies that I have tried myself or would love to try in the future.

Photography:

Photography is such an amazing creative outlet that you can participate in with any cell phone or camera. You do not need fancy equipment, just a vision and imagination. Documenting your day or the little things around you can be such an amazing reminder of all the things you find beautiful about life. Whether you decide to do film photography, digital photography or use your iPhone camera, photography is the perfect way to capture the world through your eyes.

Painting:

Painting is another way to release your thoughts and let your inner child run wild. You do not need to be an advanced artist to learn or start to paint; you simply put brush to canvas. Painting is a great way to express yourself without using words.

Journaling:

The other two hobbies I mentioned involved expressing yourself without words, however words are sometimes exactly what you need. Journaling allows you to reflect on your thoughts and have a collection of your memories all in one place. You have the ability to read past journal entries, reflect on them and see how far you’ve come. You also can relish in the present and appreciate where you are at this stage in your life. Journaling is also an amazing way to clear your mind and relieve stress.

Yoga:

Yoga is an amazing way to move your body while also allowing it to recover. It is an activity that helps relieve stress, increases flexibility and balance and decreases your blood pressure. You can join St. John’s free on-campus yoga classes or watch a yoga YouTube video from the comfort of your space. Nonetheless, yoga is a great way to stay active and de-stress.

These are a few of the hobbies that you can enjoy that will help you survive your classes. It is important to maintain good mental health and have a creative outlet to express yourself while being a student. It can be easy to get wrapped up solely in academics, but never forget to do the things you love!