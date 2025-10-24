A Student in Austin Without A Car? Ride the Bus!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Without a car, exploring Austin’s beauty might be challenging, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your time here. Your student ID grants you free access to the metro shuttle. Although riding the bus might seem intimidating at first, it’s easier than it appears. Here are tips for using the shuttle, along with some of the places I’ve visited while taking it in Austin.

tips on riding the bus

First, when you board the shuttle, swipe your card at the front near the driver. Look for the sign that shows how to swipe, and have your card ready beforehand to ensure a smooth process. Then, when exiting the shuttle, you’ll notice three types of buttons or wires: a gray wire running across, a red button near every few seats, or a tall yellow vertical button. Be sure to press the button just before your stop to give the driver enough time to stop.

Second, there are multiple ways to track your destination. You can use Google Maps, Apple Maps, or the Transit app. My favorite has been Transit, as I sometimes find Google Maps and Apple Maps unreliable. You’ll want to arrive at the station 5-10 minutes before departure, as your shuttle may arrive early or late.

Third, there is a significant stigma around the safety of riding a shuttle. As someone who has used CapMetro almost daily for work, I have not encountered anything unsafe. I can’t speak for others, but for the most part, riding the bus is relatively safe. However, I have yet to ride the bus at night, so I can’t speak to how safe it is. Just don’t be afraid to use the bus, but always stay aware of your surroundings.

Places to go to in Austin by bus

Now that we have the most common questions someone might ask before starting to ride the bus. Many iconic places are more easily accessible by taking the shuttle. Here are some of my favorite places to go around Austin

1. South Congress

South Congress has a lot to offer, from restaurants and shopping to fun pop-ups. It is one of the most iconic spots in Austin and features the “I love you so much” mural, making it perfect for photo ops.

2. Barton Springs Pool

If you’re in a summer relaxation mood, there’s nothing better than relaxing at Barton Springs Pool. Before you leave, stop for some snowcones at Sno-Beach, which is just on the corner of Sterzing St. and Barton Springs Rd.

3. MUeLLERS LAKES PARK

This is the perfect spot to spend a Sunday morning at the Mueller Farmers Market, which offers a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, desserts, food, live music, and more! Just nearby is the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller if you’d like to end your Sunday with a movie.

4. The Domain.

If you’re looking for a great place to shop or browse, The Domain offers a wide variety of stores where you can find everything from high-end to luxury goods. This location is farther from most places, so it takes a bit of time to get there if you don’t want to spend more than 30 minutes on the bus.

There are a lot of different places that you can visit around Austin; you are not limited to staying on campus and the surrounding areas. Take advantage of what your tuition is already actively paying for and try

Make the most of your time here in Austin, so get on that bus!