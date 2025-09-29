COLLECTABLES ARE MAKING A COMEBACK!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I walk across campus to class, I hear the distinct sound of metal clattering in different directions. Upon further inspection, I see a bag full of keychains with collectables like Sonny Angels, Labubus, and other popular trinkets. I even see some people having a full collection hanging from the belt loop of their pants or jorts. The big question is: Where did these cute collectables come from and why?

In the early 2000s, collectables like Beanie Babies, comics, Tamagotchis, Lego keychains, and Pokémon cards weren’t just toys– they were a cultural-phenomenon for Millennial’s and early Gen Z. These cute and fun trinkets were heavily inspired by the Y2k culture. However, these items were more than just fun distractions; they represented a blend of nostalgia, identity, and pop-culture.

As the years went by, the hype for collectables started to die down. In 2008, there was a recession which led to the older generations, unfortunately, not having the money or time to invest into collecting the things they had once cared about so deeply. This led to the newer generation not caring enough to collect niche items – until COVID-19 came around.

When COVID-19 hit, teens all over the world started to have enough time to indulge in self-expression. This era allowed people more time and income to spend. During the lockdown, people had turned to doing all sorts of online shopping out of boredom with being locked inside. The influence of TikTok and other social media platforms contributed to the online shopping propaganda.

With the addiction to online shopping, blind boxes became a hit concept with the younger generation. Companies like “Dreams INC.” started to produce multiple trinkets like our favorite little green people, Smiski’s, and our cute little angels, Sonny Angels. Other companies came out to create their own blind-box collection to rival each other. The unboxing videos, artistic appeal, and ability to help de-stress has definitely fostered a community for a one-of-a-kind interests.

Fast forward to 2025, and the younger generations are equally obsessed with these sought-after trinkets as the older generations once were. Collecting is now back in style and is more famous than ever. The whimsical and cutesy aesthetic from these collectables has definitely brought everyone from all age groups a sense of comfort and ability to have self-expression all over the globe!