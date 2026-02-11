Austin Solo Diaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college girls, we are constantly busy balancing classwork, jobs, group projects, and social commitments. We are always interacting, always producing, and always busy. It is exhausting. Alone time is not a luxury; it is necessary and deserved. However, this is not an invitation to “dorm rot.” There is so much more we can do for ourselves than doomscrolling or napping away the day.

In this guide, you will find the perfect solo date itinerary in Austin that won’t break the bank and will absolutely give you the ideal Instagram story moment.

The recipe for the perfect solo date includes three elements:

1. A scenic or aesthetic stop for the perfect photo

2. A sweet treat or fun drink

3. An activity that stimulates your mind or body

Here are three themed itineraries depending on the mood you’re in.

For the Girls Who Love the Outdoors Activity: Start your morning with a hike from the historic Spyglass Trailhead to Zilker Park. This one-mile hike, known for its limestone cliffs and stunning views overlooking Barton Creek, is refreshing, peaceful, and energizing, which is exactly what you need to start the day feeling accomplished. Aesthetic Stop: Make sure to pack an extra change of clothes because you’re headed to Barton Springs afterward. The clear blue water and surrounding greenery create the perfect natural backdrop for photos and one of the best tanning spots. Sweet Treat: End your solo date at the historic Sandy’s Hamburgers for a milkshake, root beer float, or ice cream cone. It’s nostalgic, affordable, and the perfect reward after your hike. For the Girls Who Prefer Staying Inside Activity: Book a Pilates class at Align East. It’s a low-impact workout that clears your mind while still making you feel productive and strong. Sweet Treat: Stop by OMG Squee for one of their adorable desserts or a fun drink. The presentation alone is worth the visit. Aesthetic Stop: Visit Roommate Collective and take retro photobooth pictures. This trendy way of capturing moments gives you a memorable keepsake from your solo date. For the Artsy Girls Activity: Visit The Museum of the Weird! This is a great, affordable way to get inspired for future creative projects. Sweet Treat: Grab a coffee or pastry from Jo’s Coffee. Aesthetic Stop: On the side of Jo’s Coffee, you’ll find the famous ‘I love you so much’ mural, where you can take one of the most iconic Austin photos.

A solo date is all about reconnecting with yourself. Step away from constant stimulation and remind yourself that your own presence is enough.

You deserve time with yourself. And Austin is the perfect place to take it.