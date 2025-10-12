Aesthetic…Or Not?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“This is so aesthetic!” From Glossier and Laneige’s sensory marketing campaigns to cozy and unique coffee shops that have gone viral because of their aesthetic appeal. This phrase has been said and thought of many times. Aesthetics are all around us, from dorm room inspirations and home decor to water bottles and popular aesthetics like cottagecore, coquette, and clean girl. In the age of social media and digital marketing, the aesthetic experience is literally in our devices, from our social media feeds to our lock screens to brands’ webpages. There is even a comprehensive list of aesthetics!

But what really are aesthetics? What makes something “aesthetically pleasing”? Aesthetics is an entire field of study, defined by Britannica as “the philosophical study of beauty and taste.” It’s a field that helps us understand how we define, perceive, and are impacted by what we call aesthetic. I am currently taking a class in our Textiles and Apparel department that focuses on aesthetics and has given me insights into how visual and sensory qualities influence our judgments and experiences.

The aesthetic experience is not automatic; rather, it is the individual who defines aesthetic qualities. This requires training of the senses and the mind to appreciate distinct qualities. This is why aesthetics are subjective. I may find floral and dot prints aesthetic, while someone else may prefer solids. Aesthetics consist of formal qualities, the perceivable features of the composition of the product or environment; symbolic qualities, which communicate the subjective meanings of aesthetics; and expressive qualities, which allow people to feel a sense of emotion. Aesthetics provide non-instrumental benefits, meaning that while something may have a utilitarian purpose, it doesn’t need to do it.

But what about experiences that don’t produce positive feelings? Movies, plays, and artwork that produce emotionally painful feelings can still be aesthetically pleasing. Aesthetics activate the mind, body, and soul. This is why retail therapy and even window shopping can evoke feelings of pleasure and improve one’s mood. Aesthetics are not just found in products; multisensory environments can provide aesthetic experiences. A store’s decorations, colors, music, and scent all communicate aesthetic qualities and are purposefully placed in line with what the brand wants to communicate to consumers.

Anthropologie’s store aesthetic is distinctively creative and immersive, with displays that evoke a lifestyle rather than just selling products, blending bohemian designs with unique handcrafted elements. Brands deliberately use aesthetic qualities to differentiate their products or services, some even going viral largely due to their aesthetic. Aesthetics is significant in branding, such as through store decorations, digital marketing, and packaging. Poppi, for example, went viral due to its bold, bright, and vibrant cans that stood out, turning it into a visual accessory and a lifestyle statement.

Most commonly known are fashion and lifestyle aesthetics, such as minimalism, grandmacore, and balletcore. Yet, there are also survival benefits of aesthetics found in nature, such as through camouflage, the optical illusions created by zebra stripes, and bright colors or patterns that warn prey and predators. Art and design movements can also be organized around aesthetics, including abstract art, art deco, and surrealism.

Many factors influence the aesthetic experience. The zeitgeist, or the dominant beliefs surrounding aesthetic qualities, has a large impact on the selection and promotion of aesthetics. For example, modernism and postmodernism differ profoundly in their aesthetics of architecture, music, fashion, and much more. Media, exposure, and current trends are strong influencers. Additionally, cultural background, demographics, and psychographics all influence what is deemed to be aesthetic. What matters is to move away from an egocentric view and evaluate aesthetic preferences with consideration of the sociocultural context and demographics. Preference for certain colors, patterns, or compositions is influenced by cultural context, color theory, and emotional associations.

Aesthetics are important and personal because they can reflect identity, values, and how people choose to express themselves. What one sees as aesthetic or not varies based on many factors. So, the next time something looks “aesthetic” to you, or you find yourself jumping on a trend, take a second to think about why it caught your eye. Where did it come from? What does it say about your style? Which of its aesthetic qualities were you drawn towards? Being aware of this makes your style more real and meaningful and can help you understand how aesthetics influence so much in everyday life!