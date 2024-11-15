Which Dorm Room Aesthetic You Should Follow Based on Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every dorm room feels like a different aesthetic to me. So, if you’re struggling to come up with decoration ideas for your dorm room, try decorating based on the aesthetic of your dorm building!

Indie – Gilchrist or Jennie Murphree

If you live in Gilchrist or Jennie Murphree, you should have an indie-themed dorm! Like an indie style, these dorms are kind of niche and often fly under the radar. The students who live in these dorms are cool and nice, which is the same vibe this dorm style gives off. Some decor staples for this theme would be colorful tapestries, colorful lighting, and earthy plants. Posters of your favorite artists and album covers would also fit this aesthetic so well.

Minimalist – Ragans or Salley

If you live in Ragans or Salley, you should have a minimalist-themed dorm! Since Salley’s dorm rooms tend to be pretty small, cluttering them with too much decor would make the dorm feel even smaller. So, I think Sally would have a minimalist vibe. Also, since the room is so tiny, it would be hard to get it really messy with a minimalist style.

Ragans is an apartment-style dorm, so every resident can decide their own theme, but I feel like this aesthetic goes well with its location on campus. Some decor staples of a minimalist aesthetic are creme-colored items, pottery, and white lights.

Grunge – Cawthon or Degraff

If you live in Cawthon or Degraff, you should have a grunge-themed dorm! Like a grunge aesthetic, these dorms are kind of underground and unique. Cawthon is home to many music majors and the Women in Stem Living Learning Community, so I think a grunge-styled dorm fits their aesthetic well. Some decor staples for this theme would be darker-colored tapestries and music posters.

Coastal Cowgirl – Azalea and Magnolia

You should have a coastal cowgirl dorm if you live in Azalea or Magnolia! Azalea and Magnolia are known for being the bougie, modern dorms on campus, so I feel like this aesthetic is super nice and put together, just like their dorms. Some decor staples for this theme would be coastal decor, southern decor, and the colors of blue and pink.

Pinkalicious – Deviney or Dorman

If you live in Deviney or Dorman, you should have a pinkalicious dorm! I think this aesthetic fits these two dorms so well because they are known as sister dorms, which give off pink, cutesy vibes. The names of their dorms are very pretty, which also reminds me of how pretty the color pink is. Some decor staples for this aesthetic are anything pink! But if you need specifics, you should have pink lighting, pink wall art, and pink bedding.

Cozy – Reynolds or McCollum

If you live in Reynolds or McCollum, you have a cozy-themed dorm! Whenever I have visited either of these dorms, they have given me the most cozy, comfy vibes. The unique flooring in the Reynolds building feels so cozy to me! Some decor staples for this theme include warm-toned lighting, blankets, and festive decor for the different seasons.

So, if you live in these dorms, consider decorating your room to fit these different aesthetics!