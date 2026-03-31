A College Girl’s Guide to Surviving till Summer 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’re already mourning the loss of spring break. Yes, I, for one, am not excited to return to the monotony of class after a week of wonderful coffee runs and side quests with my bestie.

And on top of that, if you’re anything like me, you are frantically thinking to yourself: “How the heck am I gonna make it to summer??”

Whether it’s finals, projects, presentations, lab, or other mandatory hindrances, everyone has SOMETHING they’re dreading in this last stretch of the semester. So here are five quick, helpful (and kinda corny) tips for braving the last bit of storm before the sunshine!

1. Celebrate The Small Things!

From an aced quiz to a successful hangout to even just a tasty meal, anything can and SHOULD be celebrated! It takes courage to face the world each day, and I’m proud of you for each breath you take. By praising yourself for every accomplishment, no matter how minor, you set yourself up for success. Nothing is more reinvigorating than positivity, and who doesn’t love celebrating themselves?

2. Stay Present and Organized

Just because summer is looming around the corner, that doesn’t mean it’s time to slack off. It’s easy to get caught up in planning for break and fantasizing about all the lovely photos you’ll take, but these final weeks are just as important to your education as the rest. Keep your head in the present, too. Make sure you have time properly allocated for studying, chores, socializing, and lots of well-deserved rest. Google Calendar is your best friend! Reminders and alarms are also huge for me. The LAST thing you want is to forget a special event or sleep through a test.

3. Take Care Of Yourself

This is something easy to forget, especially when exam season rolls around. I know it’s tempting to put everything off until the last minute, but I don’t think I have to explain in depth why that’s usually not helpful OR healthy… Divide up your studying! Additionally, it’s easy to neglect your physical and mental health when it feels like your future is on the line. If you want to succeed, you need rest, food, a little exercise, fresh air, and don’t forget to talk to other people! Socializing with a study buddy can be a refreshing resource.

4. On The Backburner: Applications, Flights, and Planning

Ok, so this somewhat contradicts number two. Yes, being present is crucial! Buuut… Don’t forget to find something to do when summer eventually does roll around. When you have downtime, submit those internship applications! Sign up for that camp! Book those flights! The longer you wait, the scarcer and more expensive things become. Plus, once you get these things situated, life becomes a lot less stressful. It’s one less thing to fret about, and now you can focus on locking in.

5. Never Be Afraid to Ask

My final tidbit is one I firmly stand by, no matter the time of year. It’s applicable to almost every situation: It never hurts to ask! The most obvious example of this is with classwork or studying. There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking a professor, TA, or fellow student for help with studying, with clarifying questions, or anything at all. In fact, most of the time, both of you benefit from the interaction. In other contexts, I often think of a girl on social media I once saw who “chases rejection” and oftentimes ends up succeeding in ways she never thought possible! Truly so many doors open when you just put yourself out there with a positive mindset! I believe in you.

Concluding Thoughts…

I know it’s easy to crawl limply to the finish line when we are this close (trust me, I’m tempted too), but I have so much faith in you! It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior on the cusp of graduation or a freshman eager to escape your first full year—these last few weeks matter, so give it your all!