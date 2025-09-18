4 Time Management Tips from a Busy College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a chronic overachiever, I have a tendency to fill my schedule to the brim. Since I’ve started college, I have repeatedly overestimated the number of commitments I can handle. This semester, I am taking well over the recommended amount of credit hours, and I’ve had to get pretty creative in my pursuits of taming my wild schedule. This crazy and stressful schedule has helped me develop some tips and tricks for managing it, while still finding time for other aspects of my life. Here are four of my tips for making the most of your schedule this semester!

Use a calendar!

While I would like to think I have a pretty good memory, it is far from perfect. Some things will inevitably slip through the cracks. To help with this, I use Google Calendar to manage all of my due dates. As soon as I get a syllabus, I input every assignment for my classes, and it helps me decide what I need to prioritize. Google Calendar is even great for blocking off study hours throughout your day. I like to fill in a few dedicated hours each day, so I know exactly when I’ll have time to get my homework done.

Get work done early in the day

This may be a controversial opinion, but by the time the evening comes around, I am so done with the day. The last thing I want to do when I get home from club meetings at 9 P.M. is read a scholarly article. To avoid this, I schedule all of my study time in the mornings before class and earlier in the day around my work schedule. This really helps me emphasize that school-life balance by keeping my evenings free for organization meetings and my friends.

Separate the rest space

I personally cannot get any work done in my bedroom, especially when I’m lying down in bed. There are way too many distractions. I also believe that keeping those stressful studying vibes out of your safe space is so important. I think it’s so important for focus and mental wellness to keep the studying sessions out of your room. My work also gets done way faster when I have the space to focus while staying away from my apartment’s many distractions. I usually try to stay on campus until my schoolwork is done. There are plenty of study spots for silent studiers and those who can’t stand the silence. I feel most productive when I find a place with plenty of natural light and a few outlets for my chargers! When I can’t stay on campus, I love to find a cute coffee shop or sit outside at a park (when it’s not too hot, of course). Just anything to stay out of my bedroom!

Protect your mental and physical wellness