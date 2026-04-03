20 Years Later: “Hannah Montana” Still Has Us Living the Best of Both Worlds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Twenty years later, “Hannah Montana” is back in the spotlight! One minute, I’m sitting in my living room after school, getting ready to watch an episode to looking back at a show that shaped so many lives—celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of the shows that ruled the early Disney Channel era!

Watching Hannah Montana felt like being in a big group chat with jokes. You either get it, or you don’t, and the fact that some children today have never watched or heard of that show? That makes me feel a little old, but I’m proud to have grown up in that era!

2006 was a year that changed everything, and I remember watching the first episode of the show. Miley Stewart, played by Miley Cyrus, was a regular girl juggling school, friendships, and family, who secretly lived a double life as a pop star. Sure, the show at times is chaotic and unrealistic, but it made me realize I could be anything I dreamed of being and that the limit is above the sky!

“Hannah Montana” wasn’t just about a girl living a double life; it became a comfort show and 30 minutes to escape from reality. During those minutes, everything felt lighter, peaceful, and funnier!

And… of course, Miley Cyrus created some iconic songs such as “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect.” The music did carry some of the show, and I will stand by that statement. They were catchy, confident boosters that I would sing along in the car, word-for-word. Miley Cyrus gave a voice to girls who were still figuring themselves out and reminds us it’s okay to mess up, grow, and still be proud of who we are!

Looking back now, it’s clear Disney Channel changed forever in 2006, but so did we. Miley Stewart showed young girls (and me) it was possible to dream big and be something more than we already are. “Hannah Montana” made life feel simpler in a way that let us be imaginative, and the 20th anniversary lets us relive the version of us when we thought anything was possible.

That is why the 20th anniversary hits so hard. In a world that feels so complicated now, “Hannah Montana” reminds us of the simple life we used to live and that it is still possible to have the best of both worlds.

And honestly? Reliving that version of us might be exactly what we need….even if it’s just for one more hour.