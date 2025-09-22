Why I Think Fall Is The Best Time To Start Running & Easy Tips To Begin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For anyone who hasn’t run since gym class in middle school, it’s understandable to feel hesitant about trying it out again. Whether it’s because of prior negative experiences or current performance anxiety, running might be the last thing you’d choose for a workout. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

Running can be whatever you make of it. All it takes is getting started to break that mental barrier. After all, everything is worth trying at least once. Here are some reasons as to why I think fall is the best time to start your running journey—plus some easy tips to help you get started.

Starting the Semester Strong

The start of a new semester is like the start of a new year. It’s a clean slate to build healthy habits into your routine. If you start running early in the semester, you’ll be able to watch your progress week by week—and by finals, you might not even recognize yourself!

Not only can running help you stay physically active during the school year, but it’s also a great way to destress when things get hectic. I find running meditative in a way – when I run, I’m not thinking about anything else.

Perfect Running Weather

Say goodbye to humid summer heat, and say hello to crisp fall air! If you’re anything like me, running outside in the summer is not ideal. Fall weather is a welcome change. It’s that perfect in-between season when the weather finally feels comfortable.

If you don’t have access to a gym, or just want to avoid one altogethe, this is a great time to enjoy running outdoors.

Fall Foliage

I love to run with a view. Not only does fall bring perfect running weather, but also stunning scenery: leaf-covered sidewalks, colorful trees, and maybe even some festive Halloween decorations along the way.

My favorite spot to run in Philadelphia is Kelly Drive. It has a smooth path you can mindlessly follow, plus beautiful views of the Schuylkill River.

It’s Race Season

As the temperatures drop, race season returns to Philly. Every November, the city hosts the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, where runners can take part in an 8K, half marathon, full marathon—and even a Kids Run for the little ones in your life.

If you’re looking for something more beginner-friendly, you’re in luck. There are a lot of fall 5Ks to choose from, and many with fun, seasonal themes like the Halloween Lemon Run 5K, which supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a charity dedicated to childhood cancer research. There is also the Gobble Wobble 5K held on Thanksgiving morning.

Combat Seasonal Blues

Fall also means shorter days and less sunlight, which can bring on the seasonal blues. If the season has you feeling down, adding physical activity into your routine might help.

Studies show that running can boost your mood and reduce stress, which I find to be essential for navigating this time of year.

Tips to Get Started

Now that you’ve got the “why,” so here’s the “how.” These are some tips to help you lace up and go on your first run!

Create a motivating playlist

Music is my biggest motivator when I run. Making a playlist full of songs you love can help get you excited and shift your mindset. My current go-to song is “All These Things I’ve Done” by The Killers. It has a cinematic vibe that makes me feel like I’m on cloud nine.

Start with small goals

If you’re just starting out, don’t stress about pace or mileage. Try focusing on consistency. It can help to set aside a regular time each week to commit to. I recommend starting slow—maybe alternate between running and walking, and keeping a pace that feels comfortable. It’s your journey, so there’s no need to push too hard, and thankfully, no gym teacher yelling at you to pick up the pace.

Find a run buddy

This might not be for everyone, but having a friend to run with could help you stay accountable. Personally, I find it nice to have someone who understands the shared struggle (and the shared post-run pride)!

Treat yourself after

Consider setting up a post-run reward! Having something to look forward to can really help with motivation. In the spirit of fall, I recommend heading to your favorite cafe for a pumpkin spice latte—because what better motivation than a seasonal sweet treat?

Sign up for a race!

Registering for a race might sound intimidating, but it’s one of the best ways to stay consistent. A 5K is a great place to start, and you’ll likely find a lot of other beginners there too. Choose a race far enough in advance to give yourself time to train—and when race day comes, invite your friends and family to cheer you on!

There are plenty of reasons to start running this fall. But if you know running isn’t for you, that’s perfectly okay. There are many other ways to stay active. I believe what matters most is finding what works best for you!