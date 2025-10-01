What’s The Deal With Ashwagandha? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently told a friend that I began taking ashwagandha, as I’d found some on sale and am willing to try anything that could potentially relieve stress. Immediately, she warned me to be careful before “I stopped feeling emotion.” Her warning shocked me; I didn’t sign up for something so drastic.

I took to Tik Tok to gather the general consensus for the supplement and was hit with an onslaught of claims that made ashwagandha seem like either a miracle drug or a sort of poison. People claimed to be the calmest, happiest versions of themselves, people claimed to have lost up to 30 lbs seamlessly, people claimed to experience something referred to as “ashwagandha numbness…” the list was never ending.

So what is actually true about ashwagandha? And what even is it?

Well, there’s still a lot we don’t know for sure about it, but scientists and researchers have studied it enough for us to make semi-informed decisions on how we use it. More and more scientific attention has been devoted to ashwagandha over the years (over 1100 papers published on the topic since 2013) , but it’s still important to do some research before taking those gummies on sale at TJ Maxx.

Ashwagandha is a plant with roots traced to ancient times. Used nearly 3000 years ago primarily in the Indian Ayurvedic practice, the plant has long been credited with stress regulation, immunity boosting, and much, much more. Though not officially classified as an adaptogen (a non-toxic ingredient that helps the body relieve stress by increasing or decreasing chemical reactions in the body), ashwagandha has frequently been used as one.

One of the most popular brands on our modern market selling ashwagandha products is Goli. Its marketing leans more heavily towards anti-stress and relaxation, however it also makes claims that their ashwagandha gummies support sleep, support physical performance, enhance concentration, and even improve quality of life.

Though they are quite bold, Goli’s claims aren’t false. There are almost no formal conclusions or understandings of ashwagandha’s exact properties, but a large percentage of scientific studies point towards the likelihood of lower perceived stress, anti-inflammatory properties, and improved quality of sleep. Reduction in cortisol (our “stress hormone”), has also been noted in various studies. Trends like these in studies on ashwagandha are really the driving force in most claims made about the supplement. Until more supported claims are made, information about its long-term use and most ample dosage is unknown. Because of this, professionals are only able to recommend use for up to three months.

This uncertainty about the product may be quite daunting. However, there are plenty of positive stories surrounding ashwagandha, my own included. I have been taking roughly 450 mg of ashwagandha daily for about two months now, and I can confidently recommend it to others willing to experiment with a new supplement.

I have been looking for a natural solution for my scatter-brained-ness for a while now, and my research led me straight to ashwagandha. Especially when it came to multitasking, I found myself constantly getting off track and getting overwhelmed with a never-ending list of things to do in my brain. I don’t typically like to give supplements too much credit, but within about a week of consistent dosage, that noise began to quiet significantly. “I can do this. No big deal. I will be ok,” are the affirmations my head now naturally has on repeat.

The idea of “ashwagandha numbness” that floats around social media is likely an exaggeration of this calm I discuss. The phrase gives the impression that you become entirely void of emotion on the supplement, but this is absolutely not the case; I don’t believe ashwagandha is magical. I personally still experience great happiness, anger, sadness, and all other normal human emotions; I am simply not debilitated by stress nearly as much since incorporating ashwagandha into my life.

Although I personally lean very pro-ashwagandha, I believe there is a serious problem in the way it is marketed and discussed online, primarily in the realm of weight loss. With a simple Tik Tok search of ashwagandha, you are hit with a slew of weight loss transformations, “jaw snatchings,” and even muscle growth. These claims and “transformations” are simply untrue. According to the National Library of Medicine and other available science, ashwagandha can be used to lower cortisol and promote weight management, but claims of weight loss from ashwagandha can likely only be accredited to this lowered stress level. A reduction of stress, though, does not on its own lead to weight loss, and spreading such misinformation with the promotion of ashwagandha is very dangerous.

Like most supplements on the shelf, we can’t be 100% certain about ashwagandha. What works for you might not work for the next customer in line. Despite the uncertainty, I wouldn’t fear “ashwagandha numbness,” and I recommend giving ashwagandha a try; maybe you’ll find yourself finally able to relax and rest your head.