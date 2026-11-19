This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every November, somebody in your group chat announces that they’re finally going to write a book. They mean it, too, usually for about four days. By week two, the novel idea has quietly become a note in their phone called “book???” that nobody will ever open again. The plot thickens, and then it just stops.

Here’s the thing: starting a book is easy. Everyone has a first chapter. It’s the middle that eats people alive and the ending that never shows up for work. This your friendly, slightly unhinged guide to writing a book at Temple University: where to do it, how to survive it, and why you should start before you talk yourself out of it. Don’t worry, it’ll be a hoot.

Once upon a November

For more than two decades, that impulse had an official home. National Novel Writing Month started in 1999 with 21 writers in San Francisco and grew to more than 400,000 participants by 2022. The deal was simple: 50,000 words in 30 days, no excuses.

Then the plot took a turn. On March 31, 2025, the nonprofit emailed its community to say that, after six years of financial struggle, it would begin shutting down. The website, word-count tracker, regional groups and forums went with it, and one account links the closure to money problems and a string of controversies. It was the final chapter for the original, but any writer will tell you that the end of a book is rarely the end of the story.

But November didn’t get the memo

The month itself carried on, and a few spin-offs have stepped in. ProWritingAid’s Novel November is free and keeps the classic 50,000-word goal. Prep workshops started Oct. 1; the writing runs Nov. 1 to 30, and December is set aside for editing advice, so you get a plan for the revision hangover too.

Do the math (a word problem for the ages)

50,000 words in 30 days works out to 1,667 words a day, every day, including the day you have an exam and the day you have a cold. If you only write on weekdays, there are 21 of them in November 2026, which pushes the number to about 2,381 words a day. That’s the moment most people quietly close the document.

Here’s the part that sounds scarier but is actually kind of freeing. The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America treats anything of 40,000 words or more as a novel, and the generally accepted minimum is 50,000 words. So, hitting the NaNoWriMo goal means you’ve written a real novel, just a short one. Science fiction usually runs longer, with a standard range of 90,000 to 120,000 words, so think of November as act 1 and everything after it as the sequel.

What a book looks like from the inside

Writers tend to split into two camps. A plotter is a writer who plots every turning point and scene, sometimes in impressive detail. A pantser, in the same course’s words, flies by the seat of their pants, starting with an idea and a blank page and discovering the story as they go. George R. R. Martin famously framed it as architects versus gardeners.

If you can’t commit to either, there’s a third option with a name that sounds like a sandwich: the “plantser,” a hybrid who sets four to six fixed milestones and leaves the ground between them open. One writing guide put it best: an outline is a map, not a cage. Either way, you’re free to wing it, and as Temple Owls, we’re pretty good at that.

Wherever you land, you need somewhere to do the writing, and mine happens in two very different places. The first is Founder’s Garden, the courtyard in the middle of campus where Temple’s founder is buried. It’s a 1960s-era Modernist sunken garden between Liacouras and Polett Walks, a gift from the Class of ‘67, and Russell Conwell’s grave sits behind a large bust of him, sculpted by Boris Blai in 1968.

My second spot is on the fourth floor of the Tuttleman Learning Center, a cozy lounge with a nice view of campus. Temple Now describes the fourth-floor lounge as stocked with computers, a printer, booth seating and bean bag chairs, and another Her Campus writer notes the big sun-kissed windows. It’s called the Owl’s Nest, which is exactly where a Temple writer should be hatching a plot.

Think of writing a book as a detective’s murder-board look, with a dark corkboard background, red yarn and pinned cards. It felt right. A book in progress looks a lot like a case you’re trying to crack: a lot of clues, a lot of threads, and one question you can’t put down. Writing a novel is basically spinning a yarn, except the yarn is red and it’s pinned all over your wall.

Where to write at Temple (“owl” be your guide)

You don’t have to do this alone. Temple has more places for writers to land than most people realize, so you can stop trying to wing it by yourself.

Hyphen Literary and Art Magazine: Hyphen is Temple’s only undergraduate literary magazine. It releases a print issue every spring and hosts open mic nights and other events, and undergrads can submit work or volunteer on staff. It’s the hyphen that connects the dots between Owls who write.

Lunar Journal: Its regular meetings are open to any Temple student, regardless of prior membership or major, and it’s aimed at poets, authors and artists who want to get published and meet other creatives. If you want to be over the moon about your writing, start here.

The Creative Writing Minor: Temple offers a minor in creative writing for majors and non-majors alike. It focuses on fiction or poetry, with a core sequence of three creative writing courses plus electives, so you can study the craft without changing your major.

TINGE Magazine: It’s Temple’s online literary journal, edited by graduate students in the MFA program and published one to two times a year, with an open submission policy. If you’ve finished something, this is where you can send it, and it’ll give your résumé a nice TINGE of ink.

Your November survival kit

You don’t need a perfect setup. You need a few habits that keep you from closing the document.

Protect your writing time. Pick a slot you can actually defend and treat it like a class.

Stop while you still know what happens next. Ending mid-scene makes tomorrow easier to start, and the hardest word to write is always the first one.

Don’t edit as you go. Nobody sees the first draft but you, so let it be bad.

Find a buddy. One idea that’s catching on is simply having one friend check in every day. It’s accountability with a side of snacks.

Try a write-in. Some writers use November write-ins at local libraries to get words down in company, which is easier than staring down a blank page alone.

Borrow a hybrid approach. Name a handful of big moments you want to hit and write toward them. You’ll still get to be surprised along the way, and you won’t get lost.

One more thing

Nobody is going to give you permission to write a book. The organization that used to hand it out is gone, and the idea is still sitting in your notes app anyway. So start this month, bad sentences and all. It’s the only way I’ve found to learn whether the story works, and if it doesn’t, you’ve still got the rewrite. Temple’s own story started with a handful of night students and a big idea, and it’s still being written, so yours can start with a single sentence. Go on, turn the page.