The Best Study Spots at Temple University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From cozy chairs to scenic tables, Temple University has a world of study spots for anyone to curl up for a perfect lock in session. Sometimes it’s hard to find the perfect study spot, however this list details the best study spots on campus. With Temple’s massive student body, hundreds of clubs, and ceaseless 24/7 activities, it might just be the most vibrant college in Philadelphia. From busy Broad Street to the nearby frenetic fast-food restaurants, when you step into the cherry and white part of Philadelphia, you truly step into a college town.

Nevertheless, as a freshman, I found it hard to lock in and focus on what college is all about: school. With new friends texting, exciting events happening on campus, and the city of Philadelphia looming in my background, Temple proved nearly impossible for any sort of focus. That is, until I explored and found these peaceful study places that are probably less than five minutes away from you right now.

My absolute favorite study spot is in the Student Center near the Essential Needs Hub. Armed with the Zen Zone and a cute little study area filled with comfy chairs and open outlets, the Student Center has all the resources for students to lock in. One extraordinary feature in this spot are the unusually large desks where you can spread out all of your work. Not only is it a great spot for hitting the books, but there are sometimes free Powerade soda, water, and snacks for your most intensive lock-in sessions.

Best of all, if you are feeling stressed, all you have to do is walk toward the back of this lounge and visit the Zen Zone. The Zen Zone consists of free massage chairs, meditation headphones, sensory items, coloring pages, and dimmed lights to help you relax and take a deep breath. Although I appreciate all of these things, my personal zen zone extends to the adjacent thrift store, which consists of cute clothes at low cost right next to the Cherry Pantry. So next time you grab something from the food court, don’t forget to bring your laptop and headphones so you can get some work done as well. Because there’s nothing better than feeling accomplished…and full.

If you’re craving fresh air with a gorgeous view of Temple’s campus, try the roof top over Mazur and Gladfelter Hall. Overlooking the Bell Tower, the rooftop has countless seating options for whatever you need. Whether that be a table for eating a meal from “The Wall,” taking a well-deserved rest on one of the lounge chairs, or studying on a nearby bench, the rooftop provides a sanctuary of study for any beautiful day.

This next study spot is classic, but wonderful: the Charles Library. In the library, you have access to literally every version of seating imaginable. If you’re more of a couch dweller, then sit back on one of the cushioned seats. If you’re like me and need complete, uninterrupted focus, book a study room or find one of the many seats that provide privacy in the form of dividers or back-to-back seats. Sometimes, you can even grab a spot with a great view from the fourth floor overlooking the city.

Tuttleman, right next to the Student Center, is home to multiple lounges. On the second floor, you can find the Huddle a comfy lounge for honors students. At this location, you can cuddle up on a chair, commandeer one of the tables, or just enjoy the homey ambience. Additionally, on the fourth floor of Tuttleman, there is another lounge that is open to everyone. With its big sun-kissed windows and computers, Tuttleman’s lounge is beautiful and tucked away. And if you are a commuter, there is a lounge for you as well! Near the train station, a cozy little lounge sits with chairs and comfy seating.

Temple may be loud, energetic, and exciting, but it’s that Philadelphia spirit that makes it so remarkable. What I’ve learned in my first few weeks as a first-year student is that the hustle and bustle of the campus doesn’t have to negatively affect your studying. Whether you need a quiet corner, outdoor haven, or just a place to destress, Temple offers countless areas for you to recharge beyond your dorm or your house.