Temple Just Walked Away From Its Biggest Gift Ever. Here’s What That Means for Students.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you were at the Paley Hall grand opening last October, you remember the moment. President John Fry stood before the crowd and announced a $55 million gift to the College of Public Health, the largest in Temple’s history. The crowd of several hundred gave him a standing ovation. It felt like the kind of news that changes a place.

Less than a year later, the gift is gone. If you’ve been scrolling past the headlines and wondering what’s going on, here’s what we know.

What happened?

On Sept. 8, Temple announced it was terminating the gift from alumnus Christopher M. Barnett, a 2010 College of Liberal Arts graduate. Barnett had joined the Board of Trustees in May 2025 and resigned from it before the announcement. According to the Inquirer, Fry learned of the allegations from recently unsealed court documents, Barnett resigned two days later, and the board was briefed the following Monday. Fry called the situation especially difficult because the allegations involve health care fraud, and the gift was meant for a public health college.

Temple says the decision to end the gift was mutual. Because no payments had come due yet, no money changed hands. Nothing was clawed back. What disappeared were the plans built around the money.

What are the allegations?

Barnett founded ABA Centers of America, a company providing services to children with autism. It is under federal investigation over allegations of money laundering, wire fraud, and other crimes, and Fry described the allegations as concerning health care fraud.

The details come from a search warrant application unsealed in a New Hampshire federal court. In it, investigators say the company billed insurers for unnecessary treatment and falsified records to justify higher reimbursement. The affidavit also alleges billing for services when a client was napping or watching TV.

One important note: these are allegations, not findings. Barnett has not been charged. He denies the claims and plans to defend himself vigorously, per Temple’s own message. Temple’s decision doesn’t settle whether the claims are true. It reflects the university’s judgment that keeping the gift was not in its best interest.

What about the name?

A gift this size usually comes with a name attached, and this one did. At the October announcement, the college became the Christopher M. Barnett College of Public Health. Fry said that would end: the college will no longer bear Barnett’s name, and neither will the dean’s title in the College of Liberal Arts or an “essential needs hub” that Temple recently opened to support student success.

That change has now happened. Last week, Barnett’s name came off the college’s name at the main entrance. It’s a small, physical change, but for students in the college, the name is part of how they describe their degree, so it’s more than cosmetic.

What do students and programs lose?

Here’s the part that matters if you’re in the college. About $20 million of the gift was earmarked for an autism center at the College of Public Health. Fry said that plan now has to be reconsidered, which leaves the center’s future open. The essential needs hub is in a clearer position: it will continue, and Fry said he’ll look for another donor to fund it.

Students are feeling it, too. Senior April Harwood, president of Temple’s chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, said her group is funded through the College of Public Health and expressed disappointment over the lost commitment, according to 6abc. Her reaction points to something bigger than a headline number: a gift like this affects the organizations, projects, and opportunities that surround a college.

Why this one stings

The timing makes it worse. Temple has been making cuts to close a budget deficit and dealing with enrollment declines, and Fry called the loss “clearly a setback.” Temple’s message to the community acknowledged it would be “deeply disappointing” for the college’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

There’s also a values question underneath the money. A university that celebrates a donor on a stage in October has to decide, by September, whether it still wants to stand next to him. Temple chose to step back. Whether that felt like the right call or a painful one probably depends on where you sit, and both reactions are fair.

What’s next?

The university says the college remains one of its strongest academic units. Temple also raised $159 million in fiscal year 2026, the biggest fundraising year in its history, even without the Barnett gift. The loss hurts, but it isn’t the whole story of Temple’s finances.

Fry said Temple will review its gift-acceptance practices and look at Barnett’s smaller past gifts. If that review changes how the university vets donors, it could matter for every future gift and every future name on a building. Sidney and Caroline Kimmel, longtime Philadelphia philanthropists, made a $27.5 million gift to Temple shortly after Fry’s arrival in 2025, funding the new Caroline Kimmel Pavilion for Arts and Communication, home to Klein College of Media and Communication. With Barnett’s gift terminated, the Kimmels’ donation is Temple’s record again — meaning the university’s largest-ever donation is now tied to an arts and media building rather than a public health initiative, and puts the university right back where it stood before October.

Back in October, a room full of people gave a standing ovation to a number. What comes next has no applause. The College of Public Health has to work out what it can still build without the $55 million it had planned around — whether that means reconsidering the promised autism center or finding a new donor for the building that was set to bear Barnett’s name.

The allegations against Barnett are still only allegations, and this story isn’t finished. But for students in the college this semester, the question is more personal than any dollar figure: what happens to the things we were told were coming? The big announcements are easy to applaud. The follow-through happens quietly, in budgets, in classrooms, and in whatever replaces that plan for an autism center. Watch for it.