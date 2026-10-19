Surviving October and Halloween: A Health Guide 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall season has arrived with its shady pathways of autumn leaves and cooler temperatures. Halloween is excitedly on the mind of college kids, with pumpkins patches and apple orchards being the epitome of fall activities.

As lovely as October is for its aesthetics and events, it cab be a bit more of a hurried month for college students with a to–do list consisting of things like: Study for midterms, actually take midterms, take allergy medicine for stuffy nose, make a doctor’s appointment and figure out a Halloween costume.

There’s no doubt about preparation for flu season, colds going around, cold weather and too much homework. It’s not as warm and fuzzy as warm apple cider at the pumpkin patch, but it doesn’t have to be such a rough start to the month. Here are some tips to help you get through October.

Head to CVS or even the dollar store to stock up on tissues, allergy medicine, Ibuprofen, Vapor Rub, Liquid IV and decongestant medicine like Mucinex. Putting all of these products in a bin, drawer or bag makes your flu and cold kit easily accessible, so you’re not scrambling to the pharmacy or trying to find where you put your box of tissues. This tip is focused more on when than what. If you’re already prepared, you won’t have to get prepared.

Flu shot and COVID–19 booster.

In my opinion, it’s important to get your vaccinations up to date. According to the World Health Organization, getting vaccinations introduces inactive or weakened parts of the germ into your body so that your immune system can quickly recognize and target the pathogens with the needed antibodies, helping your body fight off the sickness.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, vaccinations are meant lessen the risks of deadly or serious complications. If more people get vaccinations, it’s hard for viruses and bacteria to spread.

You can get your vaccinations from a pharmacy, your doctor’s office, or even on–campus.

A Warm Halloween Costume

Having a perfect Halloween costume just to freeze or get sick from the cold isn’t ideal, but there are more options than just scrapping the whole look. Wearing a skirt, dress, shorts or even jeans that aren’t warm enough? Wearing thermal tights gives either a seamless or matching look that’ll keep you from shivering.

If you’re some type of cheerleader, a mockneck shirt under the costume can keep your upper body warm. If a mock neck just doesn’t go with the outfit, try to find something that will, like leather jackets, especially if they’re lined with fleece, shearling or sherpa which can keep you warm and cute.

Yes, another kit. This one is to keep in your bag though! Pack hand sanitizer, cough drops, and any other things you may need into your purse or backpack. Finding out there’s no soap in the bathroom or touching a randomly sticky surface is a “freak–out moment”, but having hand sanitizer, or even better, hand soap in a hand sanitizer dispenser disarms the germy situation. A random tickle in your throat? Pull out a cough drop you’ve had in your purse for weeks.

Health isn’t just about preventing sickness; it includes menstruation health too. I like to buy products in pairs: two tampons, two pads, and two panty liners. Bonus points if you have an extra pair of underwear on you too. And if you have cramps, a travel size bottle of ibuprofen is going to be your best friend.

Ask for Help When You Need It

The colder months are an amalgamation of less sunlight, school, and work. It can be a stressful and busy time. For some, the beginning of October can be harder for their mental health. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can worsen in the fall and winter.

When you feel alone, upset, or depressed, don’t be afraid to call a friend, family member, or medical professional for help.

Staying prepared is the best tip for a healthy and fun October. Wash your hands, bundle up, but most of all, have a fun fall.