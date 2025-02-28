Revive & Reset: Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you have a tropical vacation planned or you will be spending the week at home, Spring break is the perfect time to revive and reset your mind and body. It is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of having the week off from classes. Here are some ideas of things you can do over break at home that your future self will thank you for!

Social Media Detox

When you think of having a break from school the first thing that might come to your mind is spending the week “rotting” in bed while strolling through social media apps to stay entertained. While it is always nice to have a good bed-rotting session, this could also be the time to take a break from social media. There have been many proven benefits of deleting social media apps even for just a few days! It is a good way to feel peaceful and spend more time with yourself, not worrying about what everyone else is up to.

Get Ahead on Future Assignments

During Spring break the last thing I want to do is worry about what future assignments I have coming up. However, Spring break is the perfect time to check-in with yourself and any future projects or assignments you might have due, especially as finals are approaching. While you should not spend the entirety of your break doing schoolwork, take a few hours to see what each class will have due for finals week and see if there are any small things you can do to make it easier on yourself when finals week does come. Trust me, your future self will thank you.

Keep a Light Routine

When break hits, the routine usually goes out the door. While it is so nice to have a week with less responsibility, keeping some type of routine, each day will help make the transition back to school easier. This does not mean you have to set an alarm at 7 am every day and get up and stay busy. Instead, you can sleep in a few extra hours and have a plan of what the day will entail. It can be things as small as waking up and going for a walk or waking up and doing your laundry. The week should be used to catch up on sleep and take some time to relax while keeping up with daily responsibilities.

Spring Cleaning

Since it is Spring break, it would not really feel like Spring without a good Spring-cleaning session. If you go home with your family for the break, then you can disregard this. However, if you are planning to stay in your apartment for the week, it cannot hurt to get some cleaning in. I know this is probably one of the last things you want to do on break, but I promise that finishing off the semester with a nice clean environment will do wonders for you and your mental health. Maybe the fridge has food that is well past the expiration date that needs to be thrown out or your floors are slowly collecting dirt and dust on them. Pick one day to lock in and get some cleaning done if necessary. Again, maybe present you will not be the happiest but future you will be so thankful.

Fuel Your Body

During the crazy semester, it can be hard to eat properly or have time to sit down and enjoy a meal. Over Spring break, I always try to make it an intention of mine to eat better than I typically would during a busy week. Since I have more free time, I spend more time cooking and preparing meals that I enjoy and that make me feel good. I also like to go out and enjoy a meal or two with friends or family over break because it is deserved after all the hard work that has been put into the semester so far.

Socialize or Spend Time Alone

All responsibilities aside, break really is the time to do what you want. If this means hanging out with friends every day or spending time alone just relaxing, do it! Finding the perfect balance between relaxation and responsibility is important. However, if you decide to spend your Spring break, remember that the end of the semester is approaching, and this is your time to prepare yourself for that.