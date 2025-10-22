Kicking Senioritis To The Curb: Making The Most Of My Last Months On Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seniors—we all know the dragging feeling of pulling yourself out of bed to those last few credit requirements. The weeks go fast but slow at the same time, and your mind is constant back and forth of whether to enjoy these last few months or try to just get your work done and get out of here. Below are some tricks to help crush the feeling of senioritis, along with some suggestions for what to do while you are still here on Temple’s campus!

I never thought that “senioritis” would hit me so hard. When I was an underclassman, I would look around in my courses that had upperclassmen in them; midway through the semester, filled seats in the classroom would slowly diminish. The energy that once existed in the full classroom was gone. I thought to myself, don’t they want to be here to enjoy these last classes that they have at Temple? But now I find myself in the position of those students who were skipping class.

Something that has helped me to beat the dragging feeling that begins again every Monday is to plan out my week with fun, different things scattered throughout it. I like to add in scheduled times to go to the gym, check out a new happy hour spot with my friends, or go to a park or trail to walk in the afternoon. The days are only repetitive when you allow them to be, so adding something to spice up your days between classes creates variation.

Switching my mindset has also helped me to combat my case of senioritis. Taking a step back and reflecting on why I came to Temple and how much has changed and happened since I got here almost four years ago really puts into perspective for me that I am almost done. It helps me to feel more motivated to show up and put my best effort into my classes, no matter how unmotivated I may feel in the morning.

Thinking ahead to the future, while admittedly also anxiety-inducing, is a tactic I use when I begin to fall into the rut feeling. I imagine myself graduating from college and starting a new life in a new city, just as I did when I first arrived at Temple. It is a full circle thought process that is grounding and helps me to remember what the end goal is.

And if your like me and looking for some ideas of things to do before you leave, Trivia Night at Maxis is the perfect way to celebrate being a senior—and being able to get into the bar you passed by all those times on the way to the library as an underclassman…. Order some appetizers, a round of drinks, and grab a table with your friends before the first round begins. Another on-campus activity to take advantage of while you are still here is attending a Temple basketball game at the Liacouras Center. Because the games are indoors and right on campus, they are a perfect opportunity to show some support for your team while also not having to venture far off campus, or sit outside in unfavorable weather.

Ultimately, while it is difficult to push through these last few months, it is also so important to make the most of this time. You don’t want to remember your last semester at Temple only by dragging yourself to class, so get out there and plan things to do around campus while you still can!