This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m no medical professional (yet), but I do know NFL fans are stressing over Jalen Hurts’ deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is out for the season following a superficial blood clot turned bilateral pulmonary emboli.

There are an abundance of speculations revolving Hurts’ injury and the events leading up. Since the Eagles medical staff has not officially addressed questions, it can be difficult to sort out misinformation. So, what’s the fact versus fiction?

Patient Privacy

Firstly, I think it’s the right decision to not publicize every detail of Hurts’ condition. As a professional athlete, this injury is taking him away from the biggest part of his life, which is both physically and mentally painful. While football fans want to know what’s going on, maintaining Hurts’ privacy is important to his recovery.

Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Emboli

So, what is Jalen Hurts’ condition? On Oct. 15, 2026, Eagles medical staff led by Tom Hunkele disclosed that Cleveland Clinic ultrasounds in London revealed a superficial blood clot in his left calf. As defined by Cleveland Clinic, a superficial blood clot, or superficial thrombophlebitis, is “inflammation of the veins near your skin due to blood clots.”

Four days later, on Oct. 19, the Eagles announced that Hurts’ updated diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. This diagnosis was made in the US, following comprehensive medical screenings. According to Mayo Clinic, deep vein thrombosis is a condition in which a clot forms in at least one deep vein of the body, often the legs. “Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling. Sometimes there are no noticeable symptoms.”

A thrombus often starting in your leg can reach the lungs by traveling through the right side of the heart. This is known as a pulmonary embolism (PE); “When a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung.”

Hurts’ diagnosis of a bilateral pulmonary emboli indicates that blood clots are present in both right and left lungs. While there can be no symptoms of a PE, if present they may include shortness of breath, chest pain, leg pain/swelling, and even coughing mucus containing blood.

The first line of treatment for pulmonary embolism is blood thinners/anticoagulants. These medications given via IV or pills, break down the clots and keep them from growing. This is the current treatment method for Jalen Hurts as announced by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is unable to participate in any contact activities until further notice.

Hurts’ Timeline

The Philadelphia Eagles staff is getting slammed for allowing Jalen Hurts to play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Eagles Senior Writer, Zach Berman and NFL Staff Writer, Brooks Kubena outline the sequence of events leading up to and following Hurts’ injury in The Athletic (New York Times) according exclusively to Hurts’ representatives, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the NFL.

October 4th: Initial Injury

In the game against the LA Rams, Hurts performed in all offensive plays, but it was later revealed that during the game he was hit with a cleat in his left calf.

October 8th: Hurts Requests Treatment

Jalen Hurts first requested treatment on his calf following a full practice on the Thursday after playing against the Rams.

October 9th: Hurts Appears on Eagles Injury Report

In the Eagles Week 5 injury report, Hurts is listed with a calf injury, full participation in practice, but game status unspecified. That day, the Eagles fly to London for less than 48 hours to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles medical staff suggested the players sleep for the duration of the flight.

October 10th: Ultrasound in London Reveals Blood Clot

After a team walkthrough, Hurts is seen by the Cleveland Clinic in London, organized by NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills and Premier League chief medical officer Mark Gillet. An ultrasound discovers a superficial blood clot in his left calf.

Cleveland Clinic and Eagles medical staff ruled it was safe for Hurts to play the next day and that “activity and mobility are important.” The doctors weren’t overly concerned by the clot and cleared Hurts’ return flight to the US. They advised a follow-up ultrasound to be performed within 72 hours of the game.

October 11th: Game Day & Flight Back to Philly

Prior to the game, Hurts slept for about 7 hours and hit the field just in time for kick off, later stating “I was trying to rest.” That night, Hurts flies with the team on the 8-hour flight back to Philadelphia.

October 14th/15th: Follow-Up Ultrasound & Week 6 Injury Report

After practicing with the team on Wednesday, Hurts received a follow up ultrasound in Philly revealing movement in the clot. The Week 6 Injury Report lists Hurts with calf injury, did not participate in practice, and out for Sunday’s game. The Eagles also put out a public statement about Hurts’ condition and that he will not play while they determine treatment.

October 17th: Out Of Play

Hurts does not practice Friday and seeks further medical input. He was placed on injured reserve which requires him to be out at least four games.

October 19th: The Official Diagnosis is Announced

Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn and the Philadelphia Eagles announce the DVT and bilateral pulmonary emboli diagnosis. They state he will be out the remainder of the season and is receiving anticoagulants as treatment, but they expect a full recovery. (Philadelphia Eagles 2026).

October 25th: Medical Care Under Review

The NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) state they are “working together to review the matter” (Berman and Kubena 2026). This is in response to NFLPA calling for a full investigation into Hurts’ medical care.

Nick Sirianni Answers Questions

The Eagles have not made their medical staff available to discuss Hurts’ condition. Head coach Nick Sirianni is the only one publicly addressing the mass of questions. His answers have been brief, stating his commitment to Hurts’ health and trust in their medical team.

Another big question among fans is why was Hurts permitted to fly home from London knowing he had the blood clot? To this Sirianni responded-

“Again, I’m not a medical expert. Same deal there. We get medical information from our guys, and we always put the player’s health first and foremost in every situation.”

Player Safety and Medical Education

The public eye on Hurts’ atypical football injury brings to light the importance of blood clot awareness and prevention. As said by the North Atlanta Vascular Clinic, “His diagnosis highlights an important reality: blood clots can affect anyone, including young, physically active individuals.”

What inspired me to look for the facts pertaining to Hurts’ condition is what I’ve learned from medical education in school so far. Last semester in Medical Terminology at Temple University, we spent a chunk of time discussing blood clots and pulmonary embolism. When I read the Eagles initial statement on Hurts’ superficial thrombus, I said to my family, I sure hope this doesn’t become a pulmonary embolism.

My roommate who is a nursing student at Temple said the exact same thing.

“One of the first things they stress to us is how clots can often become a severe DVT and PE,” she told Her Campus.

Sure enough, a few days later Hurts’ severe condition was announced. Now I’m not saying a few college girls know better than NFL medical experts, but it says something about how vascular conditions may be overlooked in young, healthy athletes.

Jalen Hurts’ injury has shown that a condition typically associated with older sedentary individuals can just as easily affect professional athletes. I truly hope Hurts gets privacy and healing during his recovery, and that similar athletes become more aware of such medical risks. It’s never a good thing to see a player hurt, but knowledge of this condition may be able to protect other athletes in the future.