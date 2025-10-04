How Reconnecting with Hobbies Is Helping Me Find Joy Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Icebreakers are something I dread at the start of each semester. No matter how prepared I feel, I always manage to come up short when asked about myself. Sure, I like reading… but am I reading enough to even call it a hobby?

These introductions leave me thinking I need a change. They’re a mirror reflecting just how much time I spend doing nothing—scrolling on my phone, getting nothing out of it. Why don’t I read more? Why don’t I have anything else I can point to and say, this is how I spend my time? Sometimes it feels like there’s a hole in my life where my hobbies used to be, one that’s been there since I stopped doing things just for fun. That’s why I’m determined to bring hobbies back into my life; not just for fun, but to improve my well-being.

As a college student, it’s so easy to get caught up juggling responsibilities that there’s barely any time to focus on what life looks like outside of school. In those rare moments when I’m not meeting a deadline or hanging out with a friend, it almost feels like second nature to go on my phone. It’s easy, mindless, and I usually convince myself I don’t have time to do anything else anyway. But then I realize I spent hours on my phone doing things I don’t even remember and gained nothing from it. This is the time I could be using to build a part of my identity that isn’t just “student.” I don’t want to graduate and feel like I’ve lost who I am outside of academics.

And sometimes, an escape from school life is necessary. When I’m feeling overwhelmed, having an outlet—something I can look forward to doing without pressure—can be the ultimate way to destress and unwind. While a phone might work as a temporary distraction, I think a hobby could serve as a reminder that there’s more to life than stress, and that joy can be found in other areas.

Hobbies could also add a spark to my life; something new and exciting to look forward to. I feel like people who explore hobbies must have a strong sense of curiosity and a willingness to try new things. It reminds me of how children behave when they haven’t yet been introduced to technology. I think returning to that childlike sense of wonder could lead me to try new things, discover new joys, and develop a renewed sense of excitement about life.

And lastly, I believe that creating more than I consume would be a great way to unlock a sense of accomplishment. Although it’s easier to consume content, it doesn’t challenge or stimulate my mind. I want to engage the part of my brain that thrives on creativity and calmness.

With all these reasons in mind, here’s how I plan to start implementing hobbies into my life:

Reading

Reading is something I genuinely enjoy, but I don’t prioritize it as much as I’d like to. To change that, I recently joined Temple’s book club. Being surrounded by other book lovers and having a set deadline to finish a book motivates me to read when I might otherwise default to scrolling on my phone. This shift toward reading more has already started to improve my mental health.

Arts and Crafts

I recently had an “aha” moment and realized how much I’ve missed arts and crafts—the way I loved them as a kid. Since this is a broad category, I want to narrow it down to specific, manageable projects. I plan to assign myself a small goal, like one project per week or month, so I don’t get overwhelmed by where to start. With my sister’s birthday coming up, I might go back to my roots and make her a handmade birthday card.

Yoga

This is another hobby I’ve already started incorporating into my routine, and it’s one of the things that inspired me to pursue other hobbies. I want to continue practicing yoga in the mornings. I started with quick 10-minute sessions, and already I find myself wanting to go longer.

Language Learning

I’ve decided to start learning Tigrinya, my parents’ native language, which I never learned growing up. I used to think it was hopeless, but now I realize that doing even a little each day can add up. I plan to start slowly by learning the alphabet and a few common phrases, even if it’s just for 10 minutes a day.

Taking these small steps back into hobbies feels like reclaiming a part of myself I didn’t even realize I’d lost. Whether it’s reading, crafting, yoga, or learning Tigrinya, each one helps me create more than I consume and reconnect with who I am outside of my phone or my coursework. It’s a slow process, but already it’s making my life feel fuller, and I hope it encourages others to rediscover the things that bring them joy, too.