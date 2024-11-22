The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

As the end of my last fall semester at Temple University approaches, I can’t help but look back on these four transformative years. My first couple of years were characterized by carefree moments, nights spent with friends, and spontaneity. It was all about new experiences and soaking in every bit of freedom that college life promised.

However, somewhere between now and the end of my sophomore year, a shift occurred.

I began to prioritize a rigid routine that centered around academics and self-care, trading in late-night outings for evenings at home filled with quiet movies, homework, and other self-care activities.

While there were many positives to prioritizing my health, it brought an internal struggle over time- and one I have faced head-on this semester, which is the push and pull between protecting my peace and longing for the carefree, reckless moments that once defined my college experience.

I found myself at a crossroads, battling between the desire to uphold my structured life and yearning for freedom. On one side, my health—physical, mental, and emotional—stood as a priority. On the other, I faced the mounting pressure of daily life, where I set high expectations for myself to succeed academically, socially, and physically.

In many ways, it felt like I couldn’t catch my breath, pushing myself to complete every assignment with precision, attend every social gathering to maintain connections, and hit every workout goal, all while ensuring I was “showing up” for myself.

This relentless pursuit of balance, however, took a toll on my mental health.

The careful structure I had built began to feel suffocating. I realized that maintaining a perfect routine wasn’t synonymous with true self-care. Ironically, the very schedule designed to keep me healthy was the source of my stress.

But through this semester’s opportunities—spontaneous late-night adventures, unexpected conversations, and moments where I allowed myself to say “yes” without reservation—I started to loosen my grip. However, there were definitely times when I probably overindulged in this newfound freedom, testing the boundaries of my comfort zone.

Finding balance became essential.

I learned that balance isn’t just about creating equal parts discipline and indulgence but understanding when one needs to take precedence over the other. It’s about releasing the guilt associated with choosing a night out with friends over a planned study session or choosing a quiet night in when everyone else is out.

Most importantly, it’s a mindset. Every morning, I’ve had to make a conscious effort to show up for myself in a way that acknowledges where I am mentally and physically. If that meant skipping a workout because my body felt tired, I learned to accept that it wasn’t a failure—it was a choice rooted in listening to my needs. I discovered that connecting my mind and body and finding that middle ground isn’t about perfection; it’s about kindness toward myself. It’s about releasing unrealistic expectations and embracing flexibility.