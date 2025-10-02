How I Overcame Stress as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Along with the crisp fall air, the pumpkin spice lattes, and horror films comes something we all hate but can’t avoid: academic stress.

During my freshman year of college, I had no idea how to handle academic stress. I always resorted to pulling all-nighters, drinking energy drinks more than water, and becoming isolated from the people around me. It’s safe to say that I didn’t handle it well at all.

Academic stress became a focus of research in the 1950s during a period of significant educational reforms. But students today face much higher rates of academic stress than previous generations. College students face increased academic stress due to increased responsibilities, poor time management, studying for exams, adjusting to a new environment, competing for internships, and other factors. It doesn’t help that some professors continue to use what I think are outdated teaching methods, rely heavily on exams, are hesitant to give extensions, and sometimes make students feel dumb when asking for help.

Besides being a full-time student, I also work a part-time job, serve as a college peer mentor, write scripts for a college entertainment show, contribute opinion pieces to Her Campus, and commute over an hour to attend school. So, I know a thing or two about academic stress.

Over the past two years as a college student, I’ve built habits that help me reduce my stress, especially during mid-term season. My first tip to those who are struggling with academic stress would be to prioritize sleep. I know, you probably hear this all the time, but trust me, it really does help.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that students who do not get enough sleep are more likely to struggle with concentration and retaining information, which can negatively impact their academic performance. For me, prioritizing my sleep has allowed me to navigate my to-do list with much more efficiency and has saved me from many crash-outs.

When I am feeling particularly stressed about an assignment or having trouble understanding what I need to do for a class, I always go to the professor’s office hours. Most of the time, they’re just sitting in their office waiting for someone to come in. Asking for help and for further explanation on a topic has helped me avoid stress on many of my assignments. Never be embarrassed to ask for help.

Things such as going on walks, journaling, praying, study groups, limiting screen time, and managing my time wisely by using a planner have helped me alleviate my academic stress.

But the one I always recommend is learning to take a break. It’s okay to put the books down when stress gets too overwhelming. Instead, try to do things you enjoy like hanging out with your friends, eating your favorite food, watching your favorite show, listening to music, going on a walk, or just taking a nap. In my opinion, it’s much easier to tackle schoolwork with a rested brain than an overwhelmed one.

Lastly, what I believe would really help students navigate academic stress is professors who realize that students have other responsibilities. I think it’s important for professors to realize that many students are juggling jobs, family responsibilities, financial issues, health issues, etc. The world doesn’t revolve around their class and assignments; acting like it does just causes more stress among their students.