Free Activities In Philadelphia: Have Some Fun As The Semester Comes To A Close 

As the end of the semester approaches, many are hard at work to turn in their last assignments like essays, projects, and final exams. And during this time, it’s easy to become stressed and forget to make time for yourself.

Remember to factor in some time to take a break and appreciate what the city has to offer during these final moments of the semester. This may include creating lasting memories with friends before you part ways for the summer, dedicating some self-care time for yourself by spending time enjoying your own company, going out to make new friends, or hanging out with family. There may even be some activities you can do in your free time that you just haven’t been able to experience yet, or that you may not have even known existed.

Here are some free activities to do in Philadelphia, including outdoor spaces and fun places to visit, as well as free resources to take advantage of and enjoy.

Walking the city

Give yourself a self-guided tour by setting aside a day to walk through the city and visit some of Philadelphia’s landmarks. One perfect way to do a self-guided tour is by starting at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, then traveling to sites around the area. Some other common walking tours in Philadelphia are the “Constitutional Walking Tour” and the “Mural Arts Philadelphia” walking tour, where you can admire the city’s many paintings. One way to explore a route that includes 17 of Center City’s murals is through a free five-kilometer walking audio guide called The Mural Mile offered by Tales & Tours. This highlights the stories that bring the murals to life.

Campus events

Go to campus events either alone or with friends! Some past events I had a wonderful time attending were Temple’s musicals by organizations like Temple Theaters and By You For You: A Student Musical Theatre Company, movie nights at The Reel, and guest speaker events.

Festivals at Temple that highlight student and alumni organizations and businesses are also a must to attend throughout the school year. My favorite festivals I attended at Temple were The Asian American Night Market and Temple Made Fest. There are also various field trips held throughout the semester by different organizations (like Temple’s Main Campus Program Board) that I recommend going to, so look out for those.

Check out the event calendar to discover some upcoming events at Temple.

Go to free events in FDR Park

FDR Park is located in South Philadelphia, and there are free activities and events held there throughout the week. Some recreational sites and features include a paved loop for driving and biking; 40 acres of lakes for fishing, canoeing, and kayaking; tennis courts; pickleball courts; soccer, baseball, and softball fields; picnic groves and pavilions; and the South Philly Meadow trails. During your day there, you can also visit their world-renowned skatepark and the historic American Swedish Museum.

Here is the event calendar filled with activities to take part in at the park. Some of the events include Nature Walk Saturdays, weekly tennis lessons through the Tennis and Networking club, weekly volunteering, Drop-in Archery, a Seed Swap and Garden Social, and Tai Chi for Beginners.

Sign up for a library card

This next activity is something you can engage in from home (or anywhere) if you choose to do so! I highly recommend signing up for a library card from the Free Library of Philadelphia. It is available “to anyone who lives, works, pays taxes, or goes to school” in Philadelphia. The Free Library has many branches across Philadelphia, with a wide catalogue to choose from when choosing what to read or listen to. You’ll even be able to read free e-books on the app Libby.

Here are some programs and hidden gems that you can access with your library card!

Movies on the Block

Movies on the Block is a free summer screening program created by The Philadelphia Film Society. Throughout each week, in various neighborhoods in Philadelphia, there are movie events involving meaningful conversations, engaging and interactive activities, performances, and more. They are all open to the public!

As you finish up your semester, go out (or stay in) and discover these free experiences in Philadelphia this spring and summer!