Feeling Down? Dorm Decor That Can Make You Feel at Home 

Bed rotting on a Friday night instead of going out can feel out of place. The feeling of missing out kicks in as well as the looming amount of work that needs to get done. Staying inside the dorm is not the easiest on days like these. From my own experience, I occasionally stay in bed and never see the light of day. We all have these moments, and it is okay to experience them. For me, I see it as a balance in my well-being. However, the highs and lows can be abrupt and hard to manage. The feeling is even more dreadful during the wintertime.

As the days get colder, all I want to do is doom scroll and keep the heater on. Sometimes, I just prefer to cuddle into a pile of pillows and fuzzy blankets. The weather can really take a toll on me mentally and make my dorm feel more caged than cozy. Here are some items that have helped lighten my dorm and my mood whenever these lows hit.

Houseplants

Even when it is freezing cold, having a houseplant distracts me from the concrete walls in my dorm. When going out in the cold feels like a task, having a houseplant reminds me that the seasons are just temporary. Taking care of them enhances my well-being. When my plants are watered, I make sure to get out of bed and do my self-care routine. The warmth of a houseplant reminds me to take in nature, which has made me a happier person even when I am at my lows.

Getting a houseplant at the dorm or apartment is not too big of a hassle either. Plants are customizable for all needs. Every plant is different, and so is every living space. For smaller living spaces I recommend working with succulents.

Lamps

The lighting at my dorm can feel unpleasant. Sometimes I feel like I am under a lab light. I often prefer to go completely dark and just sleep it out. Especially when the sun starts setting earlier. Sleeping is great but choosing to do it over everything else makes me feel dependent on my bed. Lamps help me feel a bit more productive while staying cozy. Even when I am bed rotting, lamps help adjust my eyes to warmer lighting instead of a dark pitch-black room.

Lamps are also easy to customize and can change to all sorts of colors with the touch of a button. If I am feeling down and want the mood to feel less warm and bluer, I can change the color of my lamp to have a cooler tone. Color can really change my living space, as it can add brightness and flair to places I forgot existed.

The ambiance of a light can really changes the setting and environment of my living space. It grows onto me and can make me feel more at ease. I recommend a small one for the bedside. I prefer the ones shaped like cute animals as they just make the experience more fun and lighthearted. It also feels like I have a little companion right by my side.

Humidifiers

Chilly air and sometimes the lack of care means snuffles and coughs circulating. This season comes with colds and the flu so having a humidifier can make the dorm less dry and easier to sleep in. Humidifiers make my room less stuffy and make me feel like the air flow is circulating within my dorm.

Personally, I think having a humidifier also adds inviting scents to my dorm. I love the smell of lavender and put it all over my room when I want to feel less stressed. Also, coming back in after a long day of schedules to smell a sweet scent from the humidifier is the same feeling as smelling desserts from the oven. Being an overworked college student, I do not have the time to bake every day, so the humidifier is a good substitute.

When picking a humidifier, I try to go for ones that can light up like a lamp, or whatever is most affordable. As a college student getting by and having my favorite scent spread in the room is my priority to being cozy. It may vary per person, depending on what works best for your needs, you might need a humidifier that makes the air moist.

Weighted Items

Sometimes that tired draining feeling I get needs comfort and hugs. I do not want to socialize all the time so a weighted blanket or even a weighted stuffed animal comes in a clutch. I usually do nothing when I am down but lie in bed, that does not have to be the most dreadful thing of my week. Using my weighted plush animal has helped me fall asleep better and wake up more relaxed. It also makes my bed feel more approachable. When the mattress is too firm to lie down on or the pillow is just not sitting right, my weighted plushy makes it all worth it.

A weighted item is worth having to just feel the pressure or comfort during a time of isolation. Weighted blankets are much easier to find and can help provide a similar solution. Sometimes the mental drain is from small situations, when I needed comfort quick weighted items really helped soothe me. I highly suggest any weighted item especially when loved ones are not readily available to offer those hugs, or intuitive days that lack the drive to socialize.

Last Thoughts

These items bring a small bit of joy whenever I feel down. Hopefully, a houseplant can keep you company soon. When your mood needs a change trust that lamps and humidifiers can improve the bitter cold light and air in minutes. Even weighted items make my day cozier, hugging a weighted bear is all that it takes to push to the next day. Whatever it may be, just remember that these days happen, and your living space can be the warmth you need during the cold season. With a couple of dorm decor, this winter may not be all so bad.