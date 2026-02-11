Dear Senioritis, Not Today, Not Tomorrow, Not Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m currently in the last semester of my senior year. It’s mind-boggling how fast college went by. I remember people telling me that high school would go by fast, but it doesn’t compare to how fast college has went. Weirdly, I feel like the only true years of college were freshman and sophomore years. Those first two years represent the beginning of college. Everything’s new and exciting– going to events, parties, making new friends, and joining clubs and other organizations. Of course, those things also happen in junior and senior years, but it just doesn’t have the same feeling. In my opinion, after those two years, college morphs into a blueprint for life post-grad, and it can be stressful to think about. The reality that this is the last stop before true adulthood really hits. Full-time jobs, taxes, and more. Senior year is the time to really lock in on applying for jobs and preparing to graduate. Students are expected to do all of this while still staying on top of schoolwork, which can be exhausting, especially if you are a working student or have an internship.

Colleges can somewhat feel like a bubble because it’s still a school-like system. Despite there being a sense of freedom, unlike grade school through high school, college still doesn’t represent the reality of life in your twenties. It can feel like a safety net and once that’s lifted post-grad it can feel intimidating entering the real world.The way you thought things would be in the world today might not be the way you thought things would be when you were a child. The weight of the world and current events might feel extra heavy now, and it can be hard to stay motivated as a senior. It’s important to acknowledge how you feel and ground yourself in things that make you happy, surround yourself with people who support you, and have experiences that are beneficial to your dreams and goals.

Senioritis started to get me in my junior year and my first semester of senior year. Somehow, I pushed through, and now I’m at the finish line. There still are times when senioritis tries to get to me, and I just want to bed rot and doom scroll through the days. Phones can be addicting, and as the year begins and my time as a student ends, I really wanted to set some goals that will keep me grounded when I feel unmotivated. So, here are my top five tips to ward off that negativity and academic burnout that stems from senioritis.

1. Waking up early: Waking up early has so many benefits, and it can truly help to start your day off right. I’m not really a morning person, but I want to be. I have a 9 am class this semester, which I wasn’t originally looking forward to. The last time I had a 9 am class was freshman year. However, waking up for it and getting out early actually makes me feel motivated for the rest of the day. On the weekends, I’ve gotten in the habit of sleeping in and scrolling on my phone, and then before I know it, it’s dark outside, and the whole day has gone to waste. These days don’t help with senioritis, so I want to try to implement waking up early and spending less time on my phone as a part of my daily routine. I know it may be hard because they are very addictive. Spending less time on my phone is a work in progress for me, but I know it will truly make a difference.

2. Yoga/Meditation: Yoga and meditation are great for grounding yourself. I practice yoga and meditation when I’m feeling overwhelmed. Taking a minute to breathe and acknowledge how you feel can help to de-stress and give yourself a break while dealing with the hecticness of senior year.

3. Making Pinterest/Vision Boards and Journaling: I truly believe Pinterest is a beneficial app, even though it can feel easy to get addicted to. In my experience, Pinterest has helped me with my goals. I have way too many boards to count, but Pinterest is a really good app for making career and vision boards. These boards can help when looking for inspiration and motivation for what to do post-grad, so that you can get excited for graduation. Pinterest can help you find inspiration for graduation pictures, grad parties, and what to wear. Furthermore, journaling is also a great way to ground yourself and release thoughts and emotions during stressful times.

4. Getting a planner: I highly recommend buying a planner. I’ve had planners in previous years, but I had a hard time keeping up with them. I bought a new one to start the new year, and it’s been helpful to keep track of school, work, and my goals, especially with graduation around the corner. It also feels really good to check things off of a to-do list. Planners are a great way to stay on track with your schedules and goals.

5. Going outside in nature, / Solo dates, or hanging out with friends: Going outside and doing something, even on the weekends, is a great way to stay motivated and ward off senioritis. I’m not a winter person, and I hate having to go outside in the cold weather when I don’t have to, but being inside all day can be really unmotivating. Whether it’s going for a walk, to the gym, to a cafe, or hanging out with friends, getting outside and breathing in fresh air is a great way to stay motivated and energized.

I know this can be a stressful time, but don’t forget to enjoy the rest of your senior year, even through all the schoolwork and stress. The finish line is in sight, and we’re almost there!