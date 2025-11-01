Campus in the Camera Roll: How to Romanticize College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My camera roll knows me better than most people. It’s a scrapbook of half-finished smoothies, blurry mirror selfies before class, and random screenshots of outfits I’ll probably never wear. Every photo feels like proof that I’m living my college life or at least learning how to.

College used to be something people just experienced. Now it’s something we document. Every moment has the potential to become content for an Instagram reel, a vlog clip, or a perfectly uncurated photo dump. But I don’t think that’s always a bad thing. For me, recording little bits of my day is how I stay connected to myself when everything starts to blur together. Romanticizing my routine is how I make ordinary days feel worth remembering.

Some mornings, I’ll record myself getting ready—not because anything exciting is happening, but because setting up my phone and hitting record makes the moment feel cinematic. I’ll film my iced coffee pour, do my lip combo, and pretend I’m the main character of a coming-of-age film about self-discovery and deadlines. It sounds silly, but it makes the day start softer.

And when I scroll back through my feed, I see everyone doing their own version of the same thing. We all find tiny ways to make our college experiences look and feel like something special. Maybe it’s a vlog, maybe it’s a film photo. Maybe it’s just the way we frame a sunset through the dorm window—proof that we were here and trying our best. Here are some tips I use to stay grounded while also romanticizing my first-year college experience:

1. Romanticize your routine

Make your everyday tasks feel intentional. Light a candle while studying, play your favorite playlist while walking to class, make your breakfast look pretty—even if it’s just cereal.

2. Keep a “camera roll diary”

Don’t post everything. Some photos are just for you. Keep a little folder of moments that make you smile: messy notes, laughter, and the view after a long day.

3. Find your campus rituals

A go-to coffee shop, a bench with the best view, or a late-night snack run—these small traditions give your college life texture.

4. Dress for the mood you want

Some days it’s sweats, some days it’s a full outfit, perfume, and jewelry. Dressing up (or down) intentionally helps you step into whatever version of yourself you need that day.

5. Let things be imperfect

Romanticizing isn’t about pretending your life is perfect; it’s about finding something pretty or meaningful in what’s already there. The messy dorm, the stress, the laughter—it’s all part of the story.

Sometimes I catch myself thinking more about how a moment will look on camera than how it actually feels, as if I’m performing happiness instead of just existing in it. But even with that realization, I’ve learned that the act of trying to find beauty changes how I see things.

Romanticizing my college experience doesn’t mean ignoring the hard parts. It just means I’m choosing to see magic in the middle of it. It reminds me to celebrate small wins: finishing an assignment, surviving another week, and finding sunlight between classes.

So yes, my phone is always out. Not because I’m chasing validation, but because I want to remember how this felt—the in-between moments that make up my life right now. The camera roll doesn’t lie, it just edits the truth in softer lighting.

Maybe that’s the point: not to fake the experience, but to feel it.