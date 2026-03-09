Booked, Busy, and Burnt Out: A First-Year’s Reality Check 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I imagined my first year of college, I pictured myself thriving. I was going to be that student; the one with the cute planner, the full calendar, leadership roles, and just enough free time to grab coffee with friends in between. I wanted to make the most of every opportunity, and honestly, I thought that’s what college success looked like.

Instead, my first year has been… very trying.

Somewhere between organization meetings, leadership responsibilities, classes, and internships, I realized that campus involvement burnout is very real, and nobody talks about it enough. Everyone encourages you to “get involved,” but no one really explains what happens when you get involved in too many things at once.

As a first-year student, everything feels important. Every interest meeting feels like an opportunity you can’t pass up. Every application feels like something that might shape your future. You tell yourself that saying yes is the only way to grow, so you do.

And then suddenly, your calendar is full before the week even starts.

I found myself constantly moving from one commitment to the next: classes, meetings, projects, emails, and events. There were days when I felt like I didn’t have a single quiet moment to just exist. Even when I technically had free time, my mind was somewhere else thinking about deadlines, responsibilities, or the next thing I needed to prepare for.

What made it harder was looking around and feeling like everyone else had it figured out. Social media and campus conversations make it seem like other freshmen are effortlessly balancing internships, leadership roles, and perfect grades. Meanwhile, I was just trying to keep up without feeling overwhelmed.

I feel like it’s a strange kind of pressure, not from professors or parents, but from yourself. The feeling that if you slow down, you might fall behind. If you don’t join enough organizations or build your resume fast enough, you won’t be successful later.

I started to realize that a lot of us are quietly competing in a race no one officially signed up for.

Sometimes I feel that there’s this unspoken belief that being busy means you’re doing college “right.” If your schedule isn’t packed, it almost feels like you’re missing something. But being busy all the time doesn’t automatically mean you’re fulfilled; sometimes it just means you’re tired— tired in a way that sleep doesn’t fix.

The hardest part about campus burnout isn’t always the workload itself, I believe it’s the mental weight of trying to be present in so many different spaces. Trying to be a good student, a reliable team member, a strong leader, and still have a social life can start to feel impossible.

This year forced me to confront something I didn’t expect: the idea that I don’t have to do everything at once.

I’m still learning that balance doesn’t mean perfectly managing ten different responsibilities. Sometimes balance just means being honest about what you can realistically handle.

I’ve started reminding myself that college is not a four-year sprint where you need to accomplish everything immediately. Being a first-year student means it’s okay to still be figuring things out. It’s okay to grow into opportunities instead of rushing into all of them at once.

More importantly, I’ve learned that feeling behind is often an illusion. Everyone is on a different timeline, even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside.

I still care about being involved. I still want leadership roles and meaningful experiences. That hasn’t changed.

But I’m starting to understand that the goal isn’t to be everywhere, it’s to be present where you are. And maybe the real first-year lesson isn’t how to juggle everything perfectly. Maybe it’s learning that you don’t have to prove your worth through exhaustion.