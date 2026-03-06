This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe that the famous saying “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” symbolizes the perception of beauty being subjective and different for everyone. One person may find a piece of artwork amazing and brilliant, but another may find it to be of bad taste or unimpressive. This fact doesn’t discredit the artwork, it just exemplifies why we shouldn’t take others judgment of us to heart, because what one person may find unappealing, another will find beautiful.

Everyone is different and deserves value and appreciation. Why wouldn’t you be completely yourself and embrace everything that’s unique about you? If it’s because you worry about other people’s perception of you, in my opinion, you should abandon those thoughts all together. I feel that this is because you will always be perfect for the right people. Different individuals value different things. So, I think that it’s important to not cater to please others and instead prioritize how you see yourself. If this is what you prioritize, you cannot lose.

I also believe that the only beauty standard you should hold yourself to is your own. I think societal beauty standards are toxic qualities that no one can truly live up to. Everyone is perfect and beautiful in their own way. But when there is an ideal throughout media and society that there is always better & that you can always be doing better, it can become hard to stay grounded in your own thoughts and appreciate your inner perfection and beauty. No two people are supposed to be the same, so it’s odd that society makes it seem as if people are supposed to conform to a single perfection or ideal.

Once you choose to see beauty in things, I think life can be a whole lot better. And this begins with realizing your control in being the perceiver of beauty. For example, imagine two people taking a walk on a spring day. One notices the radiant colors and sounds of nature. The deep green in the trees, the bright blue of the sky, and the birds chirping. The other person can’t help taking notice of the cool breeze and the clouds passing overhead, wishing for a nicer day. The day is the exact same, but the people’s perspectives are different.

This is why I feel that it’s so important to prioritize having a good perspective on things, because you have the power to perceive things however you wish. A way to see more beauty in the world is practicing gratitude. In my opinion, to be more grateful for things in your life helps to bring more positivity to the surface, instead of negativity. A way to really embrace this could be having a gratitude journal. Simply waking up and writing things you’re grateful for is an amazing way to start the day. This could help to build your day up instead of dragging it down with negative thoughts in the morning, like dreading an early morning class.

In the end, try to remember that beauty is subjective, and you are in control of choosing to see beauty in things in your day-to-day life.