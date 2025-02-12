The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season is a time of late-night study sessions in the library; a time where assignments and exams all pile up at once. When it comes to managing stress, I was not the best until I found the techniques work best for me. My top 3 are: having the perfect playlist, group studies, and getting enough sleep.

Perfect Playlist

I constantly have music playing in my headphones, whether it is walking to class, or doing my organic chemistry assignment. I have multiple playlists, each one that I took time to make for a specific occasion. I have a playlist for when I am studying for exams, or doing assignments, and it is the perfect combination of hype songs and soft pop. Listening to songs when studying has been the perfect way for me to focus on studying for my exams. I recently made a new playlist, with upbeat and hype songs to boost my energy.

Group studies

My biggest problem when it comes to locking in for exams is procrastination. Whenever I am studying alone, I tend to get distracted by my phone easily. What starts off as a five-minute break, turns into 30 minutes of scrolling mindlessly, ruining the mindset I had when I started working. Studying with my friends makes it easier for me to stay focused since I have someone who will hold me accountable if I get distracted for too long. Having a group study session is also better for study skills. Having another person to talk to about any difficult questions clears up any confusion I’m having with that topic.

Perfect amount of sleep

Not getting proper sleep has always been a problem when it comes to focusing on my assignments that following day. During Midterm season, it is very tempting to procrastinate and tell yourself to pull an all nighter to catch up on lecture notes or finish my study guide. Once I get past the midnight mark, it is harder for me to fall asleep. Not getting enough sleep is unhealthy for the body, because our brain does not have sufficient energy to retain information.

In this chaos of exams, it is important we prioritize our health along with managing our time with assignment due dates. Music keeps me energized and focused; group study sessions help me stay accountable and understand tough topics, and prioritizing my sleep ensures my mind is sharp for the long day ahead. These are just some of the techniques that work for me personally, but everyone has a different skill that works best for them. Sitting in quiet open air might work for one, while studying in a busy cafe might work for others. Find the technique that works for you and ace all the exams you have for midterms/finals seasons.