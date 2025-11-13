Always Scrolling, Never Still: How The Internet Speeds Up Our Lives 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever think about how it’s impossible to scroll for only a moment anymore? One click leads to another, and suddenly you’re bouncing from TikTok to Instagram, checking the group chat, reading an article, and watching a viral video, all at once, and in the span of what feels like a few minutes. Our brains are being wired to move fast, hopping from one piece of content to the next, consuming more information than we can really process. As we lose ourselves in this endless maze of notifications, posts, and clicks, hours can vanish in minutes.

Being a college student certainly doesn’t help either. Between checking Canvas, group chats, emails, and club updates, we rarely get a moment of uninterrupted focus. It often feels like we’re living life in fast-forward, held to the 2x button on TikTok. Every time we pick up our phones, there’s something new to react to: a new headline, a new piece of gossip, a friend’s new post, another internet trend that is taking over the feed. Whew! Not to mention, we feel the need to consume everything immediately, leaving no time to sit still or feel anything before the next thing grabs our attention. Every update feels urgent because the ‘fear of missing out’ is now an inherent part of us. This relentless digital pace has left us feeling like we’re racing through life instead of living it.

The constant overload of information is also increasingly harming our attention spans, making it harder to concentrate, harder to retain anything substantial, and harder to feel like we’re living our own lives instead of consuming everyone else’s. This erratic speed doesn’t just affect our focus; it alters our perception of time itself. When every moment is filled with rapid-fire information, the days start to feel shorter, blurring into a week that goes impossibly fast into the next month, and before you know it, life begins to feel like one long race to keep up. We watch how perfect people’s lives are and try to consume so much of it in the hope that ours will look the same, but ultimately, nothing really sticks. The more we scroll, the faster everything seems to move.

Caught in this maze, we fail to realize how mentally draining this pace of life is. The nonstop flood of information leaves little space for reflection or rest. We’re always processing, reacting, comparing, and updating, until even small pauses start to feel uncomfortable. We turn to Instagram reels or TV shows as background noise because now, somehow, even a moment of silence has become excruciating. But who said the internet has to dictate how life moves? The internet is an incredible tool for learning, connecting, and staying organized that has brought so much ease to our lives. The problem only occurs when we give it too much power and let it control our pace. But hold on, wait— there’s good news! You can remedy this and learn to slow down without completely unplugging.

So, the next time you’re tempted to scroll for “just 10 more minutes,” try these tips instead. Your sense of time and your sanity will thank you.

1. Schedule Phone-Free Periods

Try having a dedicated phone free time every day. Even thirty to sixty minutes, especially before you go to sleep or after you wake up, can make a huge difference. Whether it’s a study session in the library or a walk around campus, these moments of quietness help your brain reset, improve focus, and boost your productivity.

2. Scroll Mindfully

Make the time you do spend online intentional. Ask yourself: “Am I scrolling for fun, or just because I’m bored?” Mindful scrolling can actually make social media feel enjoyable again, instead of feeling stressful or overwhelming like doomscrolling does. So, set up app timers or find something worthwhile to scroll through to avoid feeling like you’re losing chunks of your day doing nothing.

3. Embrace Offline Moments

The digital world has woven itself so deeply into our actual lives that we can barely see where it starts or ends. Take advantage of the moments you get without your devices. Try joining a club meeting, going out with friends, or just sitting outside and people-watching. Even things like journaling or cooking can help slow down your perception of time. Believe me, it’s shocking how much richer life feels when you’re actually present.

4. Focus on One Thing at a Time

Multitasking may feel productive and pretty much the norm at this point, but it’s more of a trap. Switching between studying, texting, checking notifications, and doing assignments shatters attention spans and makes time feel like it’s speeding by. Taking on one task at a time doesn’t only improve efficiency and quality of work, but it also gives your brain a much-needed sense of calm and control.

5. Celebrate the Mundane

We often forget to enjoy the small, ordinary moments that make life meaningful. Drinking your morning coffee without your phone, lying down just to rest your eyes, watching the sunset, or listening to a favorite song, these tiny moments may seem irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, but they are the key to helping you appreciate life. These are the moments that remind you that life isn’t a race, even if it feels like it is online.

The internet will keep growing, new trends will come and go, your phone will keep buzzing, and the world will keep moving faster than ever. But you don’t have to; you can choose your own pace. Take back your time from the hands of the runner, slow down, and enjoy it. Life isn’t something to just keep up with; it’s something to savor.