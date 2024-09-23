The Trader Joe’s Allure: Let’s Talk About It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Let’s face it, balling on a college budget is not the easiest thing to navigate. Between surprise merch drops by your favorite artists and spontaneous dinners out with friends, money disappears faster than you realize, and suddenly you have $2 and a week’s worth of groceries to buy.

But is the solution right around the corner (literally)?

Maybe the most Pinterest-worthy grocery store that is actually giving us the aesthetically pleasing experience we desire is also giving us the remedy for all our grocery budgeting problems. With low prices and top-quality food, some could rave about their love for Trader Joe’s for hours. Others… not so much. But don’t take my word for it, let’s see what TCU students think about it.

I went around campus and asked 30 students if they bought their groceries at Trader Joe’s and why or why not. Here are some results:

80% of people were loyal Trader Joe’s customers

20% said they don’t shop at Trader Joe’s (and all of them were avidly against stepping foot inside)

Why people love Trader Joe’s:

Healthiest options for the lowest price

Even the snacks feel like a healthier choice

Gorgeous flowers year round

The hater Joes say:

The stores are too tiny

Everyone and their mother is always there

Name-brand classics are nowhere to be found

My two cents on TJ’s? I absolutely love it. Low prices, yummy snacketizers, and cute flowers? Sign me up! Also, the frozen meals are a lifesaver after a long day when I barely have enough energy to wash my face. I understand the complaints that the store is too crowded, and the lack of name brands can be frustrating, but I cannot ignore how far my jaw falls to the floor when I see my total at Kroger. Happy shopping!