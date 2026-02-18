Ten Black-Led Shows to Add to Your Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Black History Month! Last year, I made a post about Black films to add to your watchlist, so I decided to recommend shows this year (without spoiling anything, of course). Once again, these shows can be watched anytime during the year, not just February. I want to appreciate how Black people have consistently broken barriers and continue to create amazing work, such as the ones I’ve listed below. Enjoy!

1. Abbott Elementary

Created by Quinta Brunson, this show focuses on a group of passionate teachers working in an underfunded, predominantly Black public school. With a mix of humorous and heartfelt moments, these teachers consistently prove that they have what it takes to be amazing educators while balancing their own personal lives. They are currently coming out with new episodes for season five. And the best part? There are more than eight episodes! It brings me back to the early 2000s when we would watch sitcoms in front of the TV on repeat. This show has won Emmys, Golden Globes, and many more deserved awards. If you haven’t seen this show, you’re 100% missing out, and should start binging now! Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is one of my favorite characters (I can never get enough of his side eyes to the camera).

Genre: Mockumentary Sitcom, Comedy

Streaming Services: Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime

Quote: “I’m not the one or the two, so please send my child home at three. Try Jesus, don’t try me. – Patricia. Is this a riddle?”

2. found

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, a crisis management team led by Gabi Mosely helps solve missing person cases that the media and police overlook. Each member of this team has either been kidnapped before or has someone they love who has. The biggest twist that none of them know is that Gabi’s been using her kidnapper to help solve these cases, who she has locked in her basement. This show was cancelled and not renewed for a season 3 because of low ratings, but there’s hope that Netflix will renew it due to its rise in viewership. It ended on such a good cliffhanger. I need another season immediately!! I’ve been super into crime shows lately, so I strongly suggest you give this one a watch.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Streaming Services: Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Quote: “I allowed my trauma to define me for too long, turning me into something I’m not.”

3. raising dion

Created by Carroll Barbee and Dennis Liu, this show follows a widowed mother who, upon learning her son has superpowers, is forced to navigate keeping them a secret while investigating the link between their origins and her husband’s death. This show is the literal definition of Black boy joy. I watched it when I was fourteen and enjoyed every second of it. I’m definitely going to be giving it a rewatch as soon as I get the chance.

Genre: Superhero, Science-Fiction, Action, Thriller, Family

Streaming Service: Netflix

Quote: “It’s like having a toddler all over again, but instead of wobbly legs, he can crash a car just by looking at it.”

4. How to get away with murder

Annalise Keating, a professor and criminal law attorney, teaches a defense law class titled “How to Get Away with Murder.” She picks a group of her brightest students to work for her firm to solve cases with her other employees. Things begin to go wrong when these students become involved in a murder case. I just started watching this show, and I’m hooked. Viola Davis is a phenomenal actress and continues to inspire me with her work.

Genre: Legal Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Streaming Service: Hulu, Disney+, Tubi

Quote: “The question I’m asked most often as a defense attorney is whether I can tell if my clients are innocent or guilty. And my answer is always the same: I don’t care.”

5. moesha

Moesha Mitchell, a brilliant African American teenage girl, navigates school and friendships while managing her feelings towards her father’s new wife (who also happens to be her vice-principal). She’s used to being the glue for her family, but she has to learn to trust him and allow new changes to take place. I’ve watched a few Moesha episodes in the past, but I need to make time to sit and actually watch this show (and you should, too). I wish there were more coming-of-age Black TV shows like this one, but I look forward to writing some of my own in the future. All in all, I highly recommend it!

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sitcom

Streaming Service: Tubi, Pluto TV, Paramount Plus

Quote: “I’m the one who’s been taking care of everyone around here for the past three years. Cookin’, cleanin’, raisin’ that knucklehead Myles. Shoot, I dang near raised you!”

6. supacell

A group of ordinary people in South London randomly develop superpowers, and the only thing that links them is the fact that they’re Black with a family history of sickle cell. They have to navigate their newfound powers while avoiding a secret organization trying to control them. If you know me, you know I love a good superhero show (like Raising Dion). This has been on my watchlist for ages, but I’m familiar with a few of the actors, so I’m confident this show is worth watching. Season 2 is on its way, so I suggest you start now!

Genre: Action-Adventure, Crime Drama, Superhero

Streaming Service: Netflix

Quote: “Man’s just trying to live a normal life, but life don’t wanna be normal.”

7. the fresh prince of bel-air

This classic 90s sitcom follows Will Smith, a kid from Philly who is sent to live with his rich cousins in Bel-Air. Will must learn to adjust to his privileged new life while staying true to where he came from. I’ve recently started rewatching it, and it may seem like I’m watching too many shows at the same time, but I promise I can manage it. Every single character on this show is hilarious; Will’s banter with his uncle, Carlton’s ridiculous dance moves, and Ashley’s creative and independent nature (as the youngest sibling, I can relate) are incredible.

Genre: Sitcom, Comedy, Drama

Streaming Service: Hulu, Disney +

Quote: “Roses are red, violets are blue, me and Jazz are black, Carlton what are you?”

8. sister, sister

Two twins separated at birth, Tia and Tamera, reunite after randomly shopping at the same mall one day. As a result, their adoptive parents agree to live together for the sake of the twins. As similar as they look, Tia is a smart young lady from Detroit, while Tamera is from the suburbs and cares more about boys and clothes. It’s no surprise that Tia and Tamera are one of the most iconic sets of twins ever. They had a great run of six successful seasons, so it’s definitely worth watching to see their dynamic with one another and their parents.

Genre: Sitcom, Comedy, Family

Streaming Service: Pluto TV, Paramount Plus

Quote: “Go home, Roger!”

9. that’s so raven

With a love for fashion, her family, and friends, Raven Baxter is not your typical teenager. She has psychic powers that help her see visions of the future, good or bad, and works with her friends, Eddie and Chelsea, to prevent or make them come true. Let’s be real, you’re never too old to watch old Disney shows, especially ones as nostalgic as this one. I love how this show explores realistic teenage themes along the lines of race, friendship, and family. For me, this was one of those shows I’d watch early in the morning with a bowl of cereal in my lap. Overall, it’s a great throwback to the 2000s and also one of the first leading Black girl shows on Disney!

Genre: Sitcom, Comedy, Family

Streaming Service: Hulu, Disney +

Quote: “And your father and I realized that not taking the time to listen to you is also not cool.”

10. the proud family

Penny Proud, the heart of this show, is a junior-high student navigating her teenage life while also trying to gain independence from her family. She feels embarrassed by them from time to time, but they never fail to be there for her when she falls. I grew up watching this show on Disney, so it’s a great classic to throw on here and there. They currently have a spin-off, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which is just as good as the original.

Genre: Sitcom, Comedy, Family

Streaming Service: Hulu, Disney +

Quote: “You can do anything if you put your mind to it and that goes for the rest of you too.”

Happy streaming!