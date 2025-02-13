The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Black History Month! In honor of this month, I made a list of Black films that I have loved watching! There is a mix of genres, from action to sci-fi, drama, and comedy, so you should be able to find one that piques your interest. I want to acknowledge that these movies can be watched all year long, of course, and not just during February. I did my best to leave out spoilers for these movies, so enjoy!

The Six Triple Eight

Based on a real story, the 6888th Battalion was the largest group of Black servicewomen who joined the war effort to get American troops and their families their mail from one another. They are led by Major Charity Adams, who helped open the doors for African American women in the army. This takes place during World War II, and these women faced discrimination and racism from people who didn’t believe they belonged there. They worked very hard to prove themselves to everyone and make do with what they were given.

There is a love story between Lena Derriecott and Abram Hyman. Abram was being shipped off to the army and promised Lena he would write. Due to the mail issue, she hadn’t received his mail, so she was left hoping to find it. We are taken through Lena’s perspective as she battles with her training and grows over time.

This is truly such a heartfelt and powerful story. I wasn’t aware of this amazing group of Black women before I watched the film. The actors did a great job of portraying the people who endured the events in the 1940s. Thinking about it now, this was my favorite movie that came out in 2024! I’m happy that they get to be remembered and acknowledged in such a special way and will live on in our history books.

Release date : December 6, 2024

Streaming Service : Netflix

Genre : War/Drama

Actors : Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Shanice Williams, Sarah Jeffery, Kylie Jefferson, Moriah Brown, Milauna Jackson, Pepi Sonuaga, Gregg Sulkin, Jay Reeves, and Donna Biscoe

Quote: “Soldiers, you must be perfect. You do not have the luxury to be good. You have the burden to be better.”

Netflix/YouTube

They Cloned Tyrone

A trio discovers a government-led conspiracy after a series of mysterious events occur in their neighborhood. Something has been put in their food, drinks, hair products, and more to keep the town under the government’s control. People are being kidnapped, and clones are being made in their replacement. In an effort to save their town, they must band together to stop whatever is going on.

This movie was so funny; all I remember was laughing through it the entire time. There were themes of community, autonomy, and racial neglect. My favorite part of the movie was the representation of community, specifically the Black community, and how they came together in times of need.

Release date : June 14, 2023

Streaming Service : Netflix

Genre : Sci-fi/Comedy

Actors : John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx

Quote: “They’re cloning people out here like it’s a normal Tuesday.”

truTV/YouTube

Rush Hour 1-3

In the first movie, Detective Inspector Lee is called in from Hong Kong to Los Angeles to help find a Chinese diplomat’s daughter who was kidnapped. The FBI makes him work at the LAPD, and he’s assigned to oversee the reckless Detective James Carter. They butt heads throughout the film but band together to solve this case when the FBI and police no longer believe in their abilities.

These films are absolutely hilarious, especially with the bickering between Carter and Lee. The action/fight scenes are some of my favorite parts of the movie. These are such classic comedies, and I’m definitely going to be doing my yearly rewatch of all three movies!

Release date : September 18, 1998

Streaming Services : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Genre : Action/Comedy

Actors : Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker

Quotes: “Lee, Snoopy is six inches taller than you.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Men in Black

The Men in Black is a secret agency that assists aliens on Earth with immigration and keeps them in line. A New York Cop named James is recruited by Agent K to work for them. Now going by Agent J, they work together to prevent an intergalactic terrorist from killing ambassadors from different galaxies.

Agent J and K have trouble working together in the beginning and often butt heads. K tends to act on his impulses, while J does things by the book and is an old head. Throughout the story, they must figure out a way to cooperate, or else the world will be in a vast amount of trouble.

The first movie of the series is the best in my opinion, but then again, the first film is usually the best in any movie series. Similarly to Rush Hour, the comedy is on point, and the bickering between Agent K and Agent J is hilarious. The plot is unique, and, as I don’t watch many Sci-fi films, this has to be one of my favorites!

Release date : July 2, 1997

Streaming Services : Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Genre : Action/Sci-fi

Actors : Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones

Quote: “You know the difference between you and me? I make this look good.”

Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube

Queen of Katwe

Based on a true story, Phiona Mutesi, a 10-year-old girl, lives in a life of poverty with her family in Kampala, Uganda. A missionary named Robert Katende comes to her country and teaches her how to play chess. They discover her knack for the game as time goes on. She wins local competitions and competes in tournaments that give her a chance to support her family and live a better life.

I love a good rags-to-riches story, especially one that comes from hard work. This movie is a sweet reminder that anything is possible. If you put your mind to something, whether it be your dreams or future aspirations, you can do it. It’s not hopeless to cling to hope.

Release date : September 30, 2016

Streaming Services : Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Genre : Sport/Drama

Actors : Madina Nalwanga, Lupita Nyong’o, and David Oyelowo

Quote: “Sometimes the place you are used to…is not the place where you belong.”

Davis Entertainment

Jump In

Izzy Daniels, a boxer, discovers his talent for Double Dutch when his friend needs a member to fill in their team spot. Izzy isn’t sure what people would think of him doing this, especially his dad, but he continues playing for them. It makes him wonder if he’s passionate about boxing anymore.

I think this movie was really sweet and highlights an element of Black culture, Double Dutch. It’s a little cheesy at times, but, after all, it is Disney. I also like how the movie shows that boys can play Double Dutch too, not just girls. Anyone can skip rope!

Release date : January 12, 2007

Streaming Services : Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

Genre : Family/Sport

Actors : Corbin Blue and Keke Palmer

Quote: “Shut don’t go up, prices do, so take your advice, and shut up too!”

Sister Act 1 and 2

A lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a crime committed by a mob leader, Vince LaRocca. Deloris escapes to a police station, and they relocate her to a California convent. Here, she must become a nun and conform to their rules and standards until her trial against Vince. Deloris is put in the choir by Mother Superior (who doesn’t seem to like her) to keep her at bay. The choir attracts more people from the streets and around the city because of her. However, Vince doesn’t stop his search for Deloris and wants revenge. With the help of her sisters, she must lay low and protect her identity.

I just watched these for the first time and can confirm that they’re worth the watch. The fact that I don’t favor one movie over the other says a lot. Deloris brings the community together to worship in their church. These films definitely pull on your heartstrings as Deloris navigates her own life, as well. The kids in the second film have such beautiful voices, along with the nuns in the choir. Overall, this is a great watch, and I strongly recommend you give it its flowers as well.

Release date : May 29, 1992

Streaming Services : Disney+, Tubi (free), Roku Channel (free), Hulu, etc.

Genre : Family/Comedy

Actors : Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith, Wendy Makkena, Kathy Najimy, Harvey Keitel, and Bill Nunn

Quote: “Lord, I want you to forgive Willy and Joey, because they know not what they do. They’re only doin’ what Vince told ’em to do because Vince is too chicken to do it himself! So he’s called upon these 2 men to take care of his business! So I want you to forgive them, Lord.”

PureFlix/YouTube

Akeelah and the Bee

A gifted eleven-year-old girl, Akeelah Anderson, has a real talent for spelling. She attends a rough school where the students don’t believe in her ability to succeed in the National Spelling Bee. Akeelah enters regardless, though her mother doesn’t approve of this passion. Her teacher, Dr. Joshua Larabee, helps her reach the finals. Once she’s there, she meets other kids who are also experiencing hardships in their lives and begins rethinking her decision to win.

Through Akeelah’s hard work, this movie has shown that young girls are capable of rising to the occasion. She faced many setbacks, and there were many who didn’t believe in her at first, but by the end they supported her. Another aspect of this movie I enjoyed was the fact that your competitors don’t have to be your enemies. Akeelah became friends with her opponents, making for a sweet ending.

Release date : April 28, 2006

Streaming Services : YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Genre : Drama/Animation

Actors : Keke Palmer, Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Sean Michael Afable, Sahara Garey, and J.R Villarreal

Quote: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.”

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Black Panther

As Prince T’Challa mourns the death of his father, he must prepare to take his role as king. These plans are spoiled when an enemy, Killmonger, challenges his rightful place as king and the Black Panther. Wakanda, their African nation, is thrown into a conflict that puts everyone in danger. With help from his allies, new and old, T’Challa must stop Killmonger from exposing their world to new threats, using the full power of the Black Panther.

This is one of the best Marvel and Afrofuturism movies out there, in my opinion. Chadwick Boseman left a powerful legacy with this film. It strongly embodies themes of Black culture, identity, power, and colonialism. The Dora Milaje, a woman warrior group that protects Wakanda and the king, is another one of my favorite things in these films. I love how they kick everyone’s butts, exemplifying how they are a force to be reckoned with. This movie deserves a million rewatches, so I hope you consider adding to this amount!

Release date : February 16, 2018

Streaming Services : Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, etc.

Genre : Action/Sci-fi

Actors : Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett

Quote: “Wakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We cannot. We must not. We will work to be an example of how we as brothers and sisters on this earth should treat each other.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Annie (2014)

Little orphan Annie longs for a family in her foster home with Miss Hannigan, her cruel and demanding foster mother. When Will Stacks, a billionaire who is running for mayor, takes her in (not by choice) she has hope for her future. As Annie continues her search for her real parents, Stacks starts to develop a fondness for her as she changes his outlook on life.

This movie will really pull at your heartstrings (at least mine). The songs and overall vibes of Annie are so fun to watch, especially with family. My favorite songs from the movie are “The City’s Yours” and “Opportunity.” The themes of this movie are family, friendship, social class, and hope. Annie’s loyalty to her friends and the way she shared her new family with them was something that stuck with me. The overall message I received from the story is that family doesn’t end in blood.

Release date : December 7, 2014

Streaming Services : Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, etc.

Genre : Family/Musical

Actors : Quvenzhané Wallis, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Rose Bryne

Quote: “I can’t believe I’m here. I’m in a dress that feels like a cloud. I’m standing in the middle of a giant cinnamon roll.”

Pixar/YouTube

Soul

Joe, a middle-school band teacher with a passion for jazz, feels unfulfilled in the life he is currently living. When Joe lands a gig that could change the trajectory of his life, he almost dies. Transported to another realm, Joe gets the opportunity to return to his body by helping someone find their passion. Along this journey, he slowly begins to realize the meaning of life and having a soul.

This film is a great reminder to enjoy the little things in life. Whatever you’re here for in college and beyond that, you can achieve. But also remember that you are more than your major and the grades that you make. Like Soul conveys, you can reach your goals and still be present in little moments. Whether it be having a conversation with a professor, getting lunch with your friends, or even calling your family, these are to be valued. All in all, I highly recommend that everyone give this movie a watch.

Release date : October 11, 2020

Streaming Service : Disney+

Genre : Family/Fantasy/Animation

Actors : Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Richard Ayoade, Daveed Diggs, and Rachel House

Quote: “Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse

A Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, gets bitten by a radioactive spider, giving him special, spider-like powers. With these powers, he becomes your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, saving babies from candy thieves and banks from robbers. A Spider-Man from another universe, Peter Parker, soon shows up and teaches him how to be Spider-Man. Miles soon meets more versions of Spiderman from other universes and must team up with them to stop Kingpin, an evil villain who is opening portals to alternate universes.

This is another one of my favorite Marvel movies (including Across the Spider-Verse)! There’s this overarching theme that “anyone can wear the mask.” It also gives viewers an important message of responsibility and working together. There are teachable moments found in humorous situations and thrilling adventures around every corner. Miles is a witty, relatable character who learns to embrace his identity, despite the challenges he faces along the way. Both movies are great to watch on your own or with your family.

Release date : December 14, 2018

Streaming Services : Netflix, Hulu

Genre : Family/Action

Actors : Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Stan Lee, Oscar Issac, Nicholas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Chris Pine, and Bryan Tyree Henry

Quote: “Einstein said time was relative, right? Maybe I’m not late. Maybe you guys are early.”

Happy streaming!