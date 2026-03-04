Spring is Back!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am so excited to announce that my birthday is near, meaning that spring weather is, too! Jokes aside, spring is around the corner, and we can finally say goodbye to the short days and welcome warm and breezy days. However, spring also indicates that midterms and finals are approaching. I am actually tired of putting my health and interests aside and letting the prime of spring just fly past me. This year, I am excited to do all of the spring activities and enjoy what nature has to offer.

With two weeks left until spring break, I have decided that I will be adding more flowers to my environment. Sam’s Club always has pretty flowers for a low price. I want to have flowers in my room all the time and let the sunlight in, so I’ve also decided to purchase light colored curtains that let the light in all day and allow me to start my days with brightness. I personally think that being in a dark environment for too long can produce a negative state of mind, especially if you’re indoors for a long time. Something that I want to get into again is taking walks outside. I find that wearing matching workout sets motivates me to work out and also makes the experience better. My goal for this season is to be colorful, bright, and memorable.

I can just imagine a perfect day. I wake up on a Monday morning, bright and early, and change into a pastel workout set. I make my bed, do my skincare, and have my breakfast, which I prepared the night before. After this, I drive to school and begin my workout, which I do around Greek Village, listening to “Belanova” and enjoying the breeze. After my workout, I head to the Rec, get a protein drink, change into my class outfit, and head to class. In this ideal scenario, I have started my day by gaining energy and refreshment from my workout. I always find myself feeling more alive and energized when I work out consistently. After class, I have lunch and head to a coffee shop to study and get my work done for the day. Once that’s finished, I head back to my room, turn on my candle warmer, and place a spring candle on the warmer. I turn on all my lamps and get ready to end the night with a shower. Realistically, this might not be an everyday routine, but every now and then, having days like this helps to reset the mind.

The arrival of spring also means that I will be having a picnic date with friends, which will include activities like painting, scrapbooking, junk journaling, and/or crafting. I am a strong believer that we are all creative and can come up with interesting and original ideas that we and others can enjoy.

Overall, the spring season is upon us, and I suggest that we all go out and take advantage of the blooming flowers and breeze and make the most out of life.