The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Rated in no particular order, here are the top 10 makeup products that I swear by. I hope you’re able to notice products you’ve heard about, learn something new, and see what I use most often!

Photo by Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is one of the best, if not the best, mascara I have ever used, and I will never go back to drug-store mascara. I highly recommend this product. It makes my eyes pop and look super fluttery and is great for both everyday wear and glam makeup looks. The formula is extremely smooth and is easy to layer, but you really don’t need more than 1-2 coats.

Photo by Rodan+Fields

Speaking of lashes, Rodan+Fields Lash Boost is one of my favorites because of the way it helps my lashes grow. If you want to grow your lashes longer and stronger, try this product. It also works great for eyebrows, if you have thin eyebrows like me. By applying it to your waterline on your upper and lower lashes, you will start to see your lashes grow within a week. I love this product and really think it is worth the price.

Photo by Revlon

I have used the Revlon ColorStay Micro Easy Precision Liquid Liner for years, and no eyeliner does the same thing. This is especially helpful for a sharp liner look, which is purely a preference of mine. I love how long this eyeliner lasts, and it is almost waterproof, in my personal experience. I recommend this product to anyone wanting to have a sharp liner to rely on.

Photo by ColourPop

ColourPop is one of my favorite makeup brands because of how beautiful their eyeshadow pallets are. I use ColourPop’s Nude Mood Eyeshadow Pallette almost every day, and it has lasted me through college. All of their other pallets are great, and they are super pigmented. They come in all different colors, making you sparkle and pop for any occasion. (ColourPop please hire me lol.)

Photo by e.l.f

This lip gloss is not only $3 at any drug store, Target, and Amazon, but this is one of the best consistencies that I have tried. No wonder I keep buying it over and over again. I am extremely picky when it comes to lip gloss, and this one takes the cake. I love how this feels on my lips, and it is not sticky at all, which I desperately need. Highly recommend this for everyday wear.

Photo by Fenty Beauty

Here is another gloss that I love. Obviously on the more expensive side, but Miss RiRi did not disappoint. Her lip glosses are insanely beautiful and sparkly, which makes me extremely happy when I wear mine. It makes my lips feel shiny and new, especially when I don’t want to commit to a lipstick. I really hope you’re able to give this one a try!

Photo by Rodan+Fields

I’m telling y’all, Rodan+Fields does not disappoint. One of my newer skincare products/makeup products from them is their Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid SPF-30 in Shell. I personally can’t speak for the variety of shades of this tinted moisturizer since I’m as white as a ghost most days, but I know this product is worth it if your shade is available. This product is lightweight and protective with sunscreen built in. Yes, it is like foundation and has coverage that I enjoy for a dewy no-makeup look, but it is also skincare. It prevents the cakey-ness of foundation while giving you coverage and preventing sunspots in your future. 10/10.

Photo by Tarte Cosmetics

I know this might be controversial, but I really like Tarte Cosmetics’ Shape Tape concealer, specifically their creamier Shape Tape formulas. This formula really hides my dark circles and acne scarring. It gives me pretty close to full coverage and blends really well.

Photo by Rare Beauty

My gosh, you guys. I just know this has been all over y’all’s feeds lately, and I can truly say it is worth the hype. I am not a huge blush girl, but after I was put on Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the matte shade, Bliss, I was hooked. I love how the blush is so easy to build up or tone down depending on the look. Also, the color pigmentation is stunning and feels super light on the skin. Plus, Selena Gomez has been a long-time celebrity crush of mine, so of course I want to support her and her inspiring mission. Love you, Selena!

Photo by Sephora

Last but not least, Sephora’s Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is one of my favorite recent finds. This stain is so vibrant, applies like a regular liquid lip, and stays on all day. I am telling you… All. Day. I just wore the shade Coral Sunset to my friend’s wedding, and it stayed on from 12:00 pm until almost 10:00 pm. That is 10 hours of drinking, eating, and chatting with guests, the bridal party, and the new bride and groom. Highly recommend this one from the Sephora Collection.

That’s all I have this week! Thank y’all for reading! I hope you enjoyed my (unfortunately) unsponsored opinion.

Keep being you,

K