My Current Obsessions: The Things Getting Me Through This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are plenty of things I rely on to get me through each semester. But, this semester, there are 10 little random things that have been keeping me going.

Dancing with the stars

I’m a huge fan of Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, so looking forward to seeing Connor Wood dance every week makes everything feel more manageable. I have also come to love Guillermo, Maura, and Amber the last few weeks. For a couple of hours every Tuesday, I can forget about assignments and only care about how my favorites are being scored.

Trader Joe’s Maple Leaf Cookies

These cookies are one of the best seasonal items ever created. They’re sweet and shaped like adorable maple leaves, and they give me something to look forward to after getting home from class.

The Beach Boys

Sometimes the only thing than can make me feel better is listening to The Beach Boys. Even their saddest songs still make me feel a little good. Something about the harmonies makes everything feel so much more summery.

My Bath & Body Works Leaves Candle

This is the quintessential fall candle; there is nothing like it. And, during a busy week, sometimes having my room smell like fall is all I need.

Just Kids By Patti Smith

I have been taking my time reading this one, and it’s one of the quieter things getting me through the semester. The book is so comforting, especially since I am also at a point in my life where I am still figuring things out.

Making Plans

In previous semesters, I haven’t planned out my free time, but as I get busier, I’m finding this helpful. I try to schedule something with friends at least once a week, especially toward the end of the week, to give myself something to look forward to.

Calling my mom

Even when I don’t have anything important to talk about, I still enjoy calling her. But, when I do have a problem, sometimes the solution is really just giving her a call.

Pinterest

Pinterest feels like the healthier alternative to scrolling on social media, even though it technically is the same thing. I love to scroll and daydream and think about how I want my life to look in the future. It’s good motivation to study harder.

Sitcoms

Adults season two just came out a few weeks ago, and season six of Abbott Elementary comes out in a few weeks, and I am so excited. It is so nice to be able to just sit down and watch a few episodes of my favorite shows. And, it gives me one more thing to look forward to.

Sunday Grocery Shopping

Something about getting all my shopping done in one day makes me feel like I have my whole life together.