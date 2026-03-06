Little Things Keeping Me Busy this Spring 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think it’s a pretty universal feeling among most college students that, unlike the fall semester, spring is just a little bit more of a drag. I’m not necessarily sure why; maybe it’s continued burnout from the previous semester, or maybe it’s because the fall semester is the start of a new academic year, so it feels a little more “official”? I know that, for me, it has to do with the change in the weather. To begin with, Texas is already hardly cold, and when it does get cold, it’s only for about two weeks before the temperatures go back to 80 degrees. The rise in temperature is just a reminder that another academic year is nearing its close and that the dreadful summer season is fast approaching.

The speed walking to classes, all tired and sweaty, is already invoking the ick and dreadful feelings I have towards the never-ending hot season. The only thing I look forward to weather-wise is the rain and the awkward, chilly days we sometimes get in the spring. Aside from the weather, this spring semester has been a quieter one compared to the fall semester, filled with plenty of studying, writing, and getting in tune with my hobbies. I could complain about the weather, but distracting myself from it is, I think, a better solution.

Writing

Writer’s block is something I consistently struggle with, and it is extremely bothersome, not only when it comes to writing a paper for class, but also (maybe even more so) when it’s for recreational purposes, and the words don’t match what my mind is trying to express. With the requirement of having to take a Spanish class for my Spanish minor, this class can be described in two words: “no excuse.” Just like a standard English class, my Spanish class is filled with reading/analyzing texts, grammar (don’t talk to me about accents), and plenty of writing. It is my junior year English Lit class all over again, except now, I have a more engaging instructor.

Going into this class, I was filled with insecurity because, while I can read and speak Spanish, writing in Spanish is not my strongest skill, especially since I never familiarized myself with accent and grammar rules. Nonetheless, with small, in-class writing exercises, quizzes, and semi-weekly writing homework, I’ve learned to further appreciate writing. Not that I have ever not appreciated it, but it made me understand and realize how, in my case, when I write in Spanish, my thoughts aren’t properly expressed on the page as they would be when I write in English, as my Spanish vocabulary is limited, and I often don’t know how to spell the words. So, I discuss more “basic” or generic ideas in my assignments. The ability to properly communicate in writing is something I have learned to cherish a little more than before.

Of course, I aim to be able to do the same with Spanish. It’ll just take some time and a lot of practice. Thankfully, the challenge that these writing assignments bring motivates me to improve.

Rediscovering Linkin Park

During the summer, I always go back and listen to Linkin Park, specifically their debut album, Hybrid Theory. Thank you to my older brother for going through his various phases of what I would describe as “loud music” (one of his phases included Linkin Park). So, naturally, I grew up listening to their music, most notably their Minutes to Midnight album and Hybrid Theory (before we lost the CD).

The hot weather puts me in a mood, a pretty bad mood; so, when we’re upset, what do we do? We go to something we find comfort in, whether it be a TV show, book, or hobby. Linkin Park’s music, among other things, brings me that comfort due to its familiar and nostalgic sound. Because the sophomore slump is real, I have had their music playing in the background when I study and when I am at work, which has led me to rediscover songs that I remember hearing as a kid never knew the name of. Many of these songs came from the albums Meteora, Living Things, and A Thousand Suns, reminding me of just how iconic their sound is and the impact their music had on me during elementary school. ESPECIALLY A Thousand Suns, which has Chester Bennington shifting into softer-sounding vocals, in contrast to his iconic screaming vocals. The whole album carries a more reflective and gentler atmosphere that truly gets you thinking.

Reading

During my freshman year, outside of required readings, I did not read a single book. I had tried reading Sally Rooney’s Normal People, but the lack of quotations bothered me more than I had thought it would (in addition to the Paul Mescal meme), so I decided to drop it. I did want to find at least a short book to read, but I resorted to just reading the books I needed for my classes, which were interesting books, but because I had to read them for class, I don’t label them as books I read for my personal enjoyment. It wasn’t until the fall semester of my sophomore year that I made time in my routine to read for myself. Before going to bed, I’d read a few pages, and on weekends, I would read a few chapters.

Following a similar approach, I have begun reading The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky. Just like the book I read in the fall, New Moon, Chbosky’s coming-of-age story is a true page turner with chapters that bring me back to my middle school and high school years. Additionally, at many points, due to the heavy topics it addresses, the book has brought on emotional moments, which few books have been able to do to me (except The Hunger Games). Charlie is the epitome of an empathetic and overly thoughtful character who you get to know through his various letters and storytelling. I look forward to being able to finish and write about the book in a future article!

Closing

Spring semester may not be as exciting or as full compared to the fall semester, but, like the New Year, it allows for the “blooming” of exploring new hobbies and the time to revisit old ones. If the spring semester makes you as gloomy as it makes me, I recommend distracting yourself with a hobby. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover new things about yourself!