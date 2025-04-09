The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I doubt any of my readers don’t know what doomscrolling is, let me paint a picture. You return home after class. You decided to just scroll online for a bit before knocking out your homework. An hour passes. The internet has convinced you that the world is ending, all your relationships are toxic, and you need a new wardrobe.

That’s doomscrolling.

Now, I’m not saying that everything found online is fundamentally fear-mongering or false. But what I am saying is that not only can scrolling online waste time, but it can also steal joy and reframe our reality in a pessimistic way.

I think Gen-Z takes the negative effects of the internet as a necessary evil of being socially involved, or, more likely, they don’t even notice the negative effects. For anyone under 24 years old or so, the internet is built into our lives. We don’t remember a time without it.

But, if you are noticing that hours spent online are hurting your attention, your time, or just your optimistic perspective on life, it may be time to re-evaluate your relationship with the internet. Read on for simple steps to stop doomscrolling and create a healthier relationship with the internet.

Delete the apps

*Gasp* Are y’all still reading? I know that sounds dramatic, but remember, you can re-download apps. It takes two taps. In fact, Instagram will not even log you out of your account! Trust me, I know.

Deleting apps will simply add an additional block to your doomscrolling habits. It will also make you question how much you want to spend your time online. Usually, not having an app at the ready is enough to discourage mindless scrolling.

I like to download apps for times that I really want to scroll and delete apps when I know scrolling will distract me from what’s more important. So, on Friday afternoons I am re-downloading all the apps! But come Monday, when school and work are my priority, I delete them.

Set intentions for doomscrolling-SUSCEPTIBLE times

One of the key ways to prevent procrastination overall is to set intentions for your time. This same technique can be used for times when you find yourself doomscrolling. A lot of my friends say that they are most tempted to scroll after work or class, first thing when they wake up, and before bed. So, anticipate those times and set intentions for them. Here are some examples of intentions:

Right when I get back from class, I’m going to change into my workout clothes.

When I wake up, I’ll hop right in the shower.

The gist is to have a plan. Otherwise, you may slip into a social media spiral.

Use a computer browser

If you don’t want to delete and redownload, or you simply need more distance between yourself and apps, consider using the web browser versions of addictive apps. It’s a lot harder to be addicted to the web browser Instagram than the app. It just is.

Typically, a browser’s resolution is worse than an app, and therefore less appealing. I personally am a YouTube addict, so I don’t ever have the app on my phone. Instead, I will go to Safari to watch videos or shorts. Also, browsers typically have less of a tempting algorithm, especially if you’re logged out. Going onto an online platform without your personalized algorithm really, really breaks down its appeal. Just try going to generic YouTube and you’ll see what I mean.

Substitute Your Media

“But I use social media to relax. I like to be mindless.” Lucky for you, there are other mindless activities out there. Try a magazine. I have to attribute this idea to one of my favorite long-form vloggers out there, Keltie O’Conner. When she said she had successfully quit scrolling Instagram and Pinterest before bed by simply buying a Vogue, Elle, or equivalent magazine, my jaw dropped. How had I not thought of that? That would completely fill the desire to consume low-commitment media without all the mixed-in anxiety.

How many of us have had this experience: we go online to watch entertaining videos and take a break but turn off our phones with increased anxiety? Ultimately, we cannot really control social media algorithms. We can’t control what social media companies want to show us when we use their apps. It seems that our only option is to curate our experiences more intentionally.

I also love short stories, poetry, and even single-page narratives for this reason. Keep a book by your bed or kitchen table that only needs light, short-term attention.