College Life: How to Romanticize It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be a wild ride, filled with back-to-back classes, late-night assignments, and endless coffee runs. I always see TikToks about how romanticizing your life will empower your mindset, but I thought it would just stress me out more. Despite what I thought, I have decided to try romanticizing my college life this semester, and so far, I love it! Romanticizing your college life isn’t about pretending everything is perfect. It’s about noticing the tiny moments and making them beautiful.

Start your day with something you love. For example, I set my alarm to my happy song, “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac, so I wake up smiling! I also open my blinds first thing to let in the natural sunlight, and it instantly makes my room feel alive. Slow mornings are the best mornings, so I make sure to wake up early so that I have time to slowly sip my morning coffee. Even something small, like writing a quick gratitude note or lighting a candle, sets the tone for a great day!

Studying was so hard for me because I easily get sidetracked, but I figured, if I made it less boring, I’d stay locked in. I started listening to soothing study music, like jazz, when I wrote or did homework, and it kept me focused and created a whole “jazz club” vibe. One way to elevate your studying is by grabbing your cutest notebooks and color-coding your notes. Color-coding your notes has actually been scientifically proven to help you remember material! I also use cute little stickers in my planner to make it all aesthetic. All the color actually makes me want to constantly go over my notes, which makes studying easier for me!

What you wear can totally change your mindset! I’ve started wearing what makes me feel good, even if it’s just to walk across campus. Feeling confident in your outfit adds a little spark to your day. I end up feeling so much better about myself if I’m actually dressed in something other than sweatpants and hoodies (unless that’s what makes you feel good)! I also like to at least do something with my hair and wear my favorite jewelry to add some more “me” to my outfit. It truly makes me happier and more confident!

Plan fun events with your friends!! Life is too short to procrastinate living your life to the fullest. Plan themed movie nights, late-night ice cream runs, and days dedicated to discovering new things in the city. There’s more to college life than cramming homework and studying all night. Make sure to slow down and catch the sunset next time with a friend!

You need to prioritize yourself, too! “Everything showers” are a must at least twice a week. Light your favorite candles and put on your favorite record. Open your journal and start writing your thoughts. Leave yourself little notes to remind yourself how much you love yourself!

Slow down and enjoy life! Notice the small things: that corner of campus with perfect lighting, the sound of laughter during class, the smell of coffee wafting down the hall. These little moments make life beautiful!

Romanticizing your college life isn’t about being perfect; it’s about seeing beauty in the everyday by twirling in your favorite dress, sipping your coffee slowly, and laughing at the little things. Be sure to smile at strangers, because you never know what they’re going through! Starting these small but meaningful habits can completely shift your mindset, and you might just fall in love with your college life all over again!