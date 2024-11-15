Christmas Gifts on a Budget: A Complete Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s already that time of year! Christmas gifts can put some serious tension on the purse strings. With a little planning and crafting, Christmas presents can be thoughtful and affordable! Read on for a complete guide to Christmas on a budget.

What I lack in funds, I can make up for in time! Some of the best Christmas gifts are thoughtful, handmade, or hard-earned presents that come from the heart. With a little planning, Christmas can be affordable!

I think all great Christmas gifts come with a little thought and a lot of time. In fact, if I find a good gift while out shopping during the rest of the year, I will pick it up and pack it away. But, with just six weeks until Christmas, we can’t leave gifts up to chance!

Thrifting Christmas Gifts

Thrifting Christmas gifts may be my favorite route for creating affordable gifts. Sometimes, thrifting a gift can be as simple as hitting the Platos Closet, Goodwill or local secondhand store and picking up a nice coat or sweater. Truly any gift can first be approached from a thrifting perspective. Want to get someone a book? Try Half-Priced Books. Looking for a leather jacket or sports jersey? Check eBay. Almost anything can be found secondhand.

If you do not have a gift in mind, here are some ideas with a thrifted component.

Soup Set: Head to the Goodwill and look for a dutch oven and spoon! You can stop by Home Goods or Marshalls for a festive towel and spoon (if you couldn’t thrift one). Put this all together with a favorite recipe and gift to a new home owner or anyone who could seriously afford to eat out less.

Sweater, Jacket, or Scarf: There are so many great finds waiting to be thrifted! Look for materials; merino wool is typically what expensive, premium knits are made from. The downside of this is you will have to gently wash or dry clean, but with a good find you could save yourself hundreds! Truly! Especially pay attention to coats and sweaters. You will be shocked by what treasures are donated.

Hot Cocoa Kit: Along the lines of the soup set, look for cute mugs at the thrift! This is one of my favorite gifts because everyone loves a mug and they can go for as low as 50 cents. Watch out for older painted mugs, as old paint occasionally contains lead. Avoid chips as well! Add a handwritten note, some Swiss Miss and a bow and you have the perfect tiny gift. This is great for groups too!

Floral Arrangement: Once you’ve acquired a thrifted vase, you’ll need a bit of ribbon or decoration and some flowers. Trader Jo’s is known for their affordable flowers. I think this gift is doable for $30 or less and you may even be able to make multiple mini vases!

Homemade Christmas Gifts

I am a sucker for a homemade gift. Although, I probably get more joy making them than receiving them. There is something so satisfying about creating for someone. I personally lean on the craftier side, but homemade gifts span a variety of categories: handwritten letters to homemade candles to annotated books. No matter what, homemade gifts are memorable and heartfelt. It’s hard to go wrong with a homemade gift for a loved one!

Letter: As a writer, I am pretty partial to this one. I love to write page-long, funny, sweet letters to family and friends. They are perfect for words of affirmation lovers too! You can discuss favorite moments from the year, end it with an invitation to spend time together or just make them laugh. I like to add it as an accompaniment to some small gift: a gift card or book. It provides context for the gift and makes it that much sweeter.

Notebook: The sweetest gift I have ever received was a personalized notebook from my best friend. She decorated the exterior, mod podged pictures of us on the inside and wrote in journal prompts. It was a gift and heartwarming letter all in one!

Classic Coupon: For the acts of service oriented and the time-constrained, coupons are a fun idea. I think these work especially well for parents. Adulthood is a never ending chore list. Make coupons offering to organize the pantry, deep clean the living room or clean a parent's car. You can place all of these "task coupons" into a decorated envelop or jar.

Gift Baskets Christmas Gifts

When you cannot afford one big gift, you can overwhelm your recipient with quantity over quality. This is where the gift basket comes in.

Pick a Theme: A guiding theme is a must for a gift basket! Once you have a theme, you can start collecting goodies. Themes can be particular to the season or the person!

Hit the Stores: I love the under $10 section of Target! I think there are a few different ones. The beauty section and toy section have them for sure! The dollar store is also a great place to look for decorations and little goodies.

Polish it Up: Once you have around three to eight goodies, start arranging them in a basket, bag, or box. I like to use crinkle paper or tissue paper to add volume. Stickers, paper shapes, and ribbon are great decorations! Primp until you are happy with the final result.

Happy gifting!