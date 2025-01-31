Top 6 Things Happiest College Students Do

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what college or how long you attend college, this time is all about change. For many, it’s all about seeking an education in a particular field or adding on to advance an existing career. College marks a time for trial and error. This can apply to friends, majors/minors, study tactics, and extracurricular activities.

It is very common for students entering college to feel a sense of uncertainty. Maybe it’s because of the common misconception that these next four years will be “the happiest and most fun” years of their lives. That is not a complete lie. Undergrad and grad school are what you make of it. Being a college student can feel dreary only if you’re not mentally prepared for the dedication required to be one. Almost every student aims to become the happiest versions of who they are.

This article highlights the top six habits the happiest college students utilize.

6. Establishing a practical study plan

Creating a study plan is an effective way to kickstart your semester. It holds you accountable for your academic progress, setting enough time to study top to lowest levels of priority week to week. Effective study habits are formed by developing a schedule to block out standing commitments and not down how much time you need to study for each class. This also helps to retain knowledge better. Dedication is the most important aspect of receiving good results. As tempting as it may be to skip class or study sessions here and there, study plans can help you keep on track by reaching ahead, thus reducing test anxiety and procrastination.

Study plan preferences differ for each student. Some examples include paper notes, online planners, auditory notes, and visual aids (charts, pictures, diagrams). Happy student = good grades!

5. Trying New Things

Getting out of your comfort zone requires a big leap of faith. Luckily, college is a great time to pursue new interests and grow as a person. Trying new things boosts confidence and opens doors to make new friends with similar interests. It is hard to break out of a familiar routine and embrace new possibilities. Whether you take part in a sports team or an academic club offered on campus, you might just find out how capable you really are.

4. Student Engagement

Embracing student engagement as a college student is just as important as following a consistent routine, if not more so. Aside from good grades, your academic success is also influenced by how much you are involved on campus. The happiest college students are the most likely to actively participate in campus life, make connections, and engage in activities that inspire them. These students are as scared as any other. The difference is that even though they are nervous to get involved, they pursue the opportunities anyway.

Students who actively participate in extracurricular activities often report higher levels of satisfaction and lower levels of stress. Feeling disconnected from college life can lead to decreased motivation and isolation. It’s an unhealthy cycle that impacts both your academic performance and mental health.

Instead, fuel your personal growth by getting involved. Clubs, student organizations (on or off campus), and study groups are great examples. Go out of your way to seek opportunities to collaborate with peers. Getting engaged with your school not only enhances your overall college experience but also contributes to a personal sense of belonging and self-empowerment.

3. Health

The happiest college students embrace simple healthy habits. Their general steps include a balanced diet, drinking lots of water, and daily physical activity. This healthy cycle can boost both a person’s energy, mental and physical health, values, and even faith. The happiest students are most likely to make healthy choices for their well being even if it means sacrificing sugar for antioxidants (examples: berries, oranges, avocados). They are also likely to go outdoor walks in order to clear their head rather than sitting with their feelings in isolation. Another way to be mindful of your health is by practicing meditation.

Reports show that guided meditation:

Decreases stress

Improves concentration

Emotional well-being

Fortifies creativity & innovation

Improves quality of sleep

There is nothing wrong with a quick, indulgent pick me up or taking mini breaks from exercise. It only becomes concerning when unhealthy habits (junk food, drugs, procrastination, skipping physical activities) begin to consume you, and drain your inner happiness as a result.

2. Seek Help When Needed

There is no shame in seeking assistance from your college. The happiest students take every chance they can to ask for help when they are stumped. Whether it’s needing help on a confusing homework question, an extra prep session for a test, or seeking internship opportunities, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone to get what you need as a student.

Speaking up helps to advocate for your own opinions and ideas. The more students who speak up, the safer the space becomes for more hesitant people to get out of their shell.

1. Introspection

Self reflection can be any mindful practice to reduce stress levels and contribute to one’s overall happiness and wellbeing. It’s not about engaging in something one feels obligated to do, but rather something that peaks an interest.

Some examples include: journaling, meditation, nature walks, and acupuncture.

To truly benefit from introspection, it’s important for students to carve out the time for it, otherwise it can easily get sidelined by other responsibilities.

Research shows that self-reflection can boost our mood, enable-self development, diminish self criticism, and improve overall productivity. These deliberate moments help gain a stronger connection to one’s fundamental principles, ultimately leading to a happier and healthier college experience.