Being in your “Grandma Era” is a trend that has been floating around the past few years, becoming more popular slightly after COVID. It highlights young adults embracing activities and choices that are generally considered things that older generations partake in. Actions that fall under this category include crocheting, sewing, knitting, gardening, needlepoint, reading, quilting, puzzling, going to bed early, being a home-body (as a form of self care), baking, and more. Those embracing the “grandma lifestyle” choose to stay home more often and create a comfortable atmosphere.

For some people, being in their “Grandma Era” is simply for the aesthetics and comfort of the lifestyle. For others, it is their way of rejecting party culture and fast-paced lives. For those who become easily overwhelmed and uncomfortable in social settings that are party-centered, this lifestyle is comforting for them. For most people, being in their “Grandma Era” has not restricted them from socializing; it allows them to appreciate spending time alone and doing hobbies they enjoy.

Being in your “Grandma Era” encourages caring for your mental health. Taking time to slow down, pursue enjoyable activities, and grow comfortable with solitude fosters a healthier mindset and lifestyle. It can also reduce stress and provide an escape from academic or work demands.

I am currently enjoying my own “Grandma Era.” I love reading, crocheting, baking, coloring, crafting, walking, and am gradually developing a strong sourdough starter to eventually bake bread with. Being a senior in college doesn’t allow me to buy a small cottage and fully embrace the “grandma life” with my cat. However, I believe the best way to embrace your “Grandma Era” is to set aside at least 30 minutes to an hour a day for these activities. Some days, you might have time to bake or sew the whole day. Other days, you may only manage 30 minutes of reading. At a minimum, give yourself a brief break to unwind and recharge.

Next time you are feeling a little overwhelmed by your day to day life and find that going to a bar does not do the trick, try picking up knitting needles and watch your stress melt away.