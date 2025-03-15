why you should be listening to cigarettes after sex

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t heard of them, Cigarettes After Sex is a band formed by four members, lead by Greg Gonzalez. Their main genre of music I’d say lies somewhere between alternative, indie, and pop. Most of their music is very sensual, slow, and dream-like. According to Reddit, Gonzalez named the band after the “feeling people might have after a romantic encounter or a deep conversation, symbolized by sharing a cigarette“.

Though they started their band in 2008, their debut album was only in 2017, which was when I discovered them through their songs “Apocalypse” and “Sunsetz” in their album, Cigarettes After Sex. Though I listened to them occasionally, my appreciation for their music style exploded last spring.

For those that like an upbeat, disco type of vibe, this band is unfortunately not for you. Their music is very euphoric, and almost nostalgic in a time; it reminds me of blissful memories with people I love. Though some might argue that their music sounds “sad”, I’d argue that it more so gets you in touch with your emotions. Therefore if the songs are making you sad… maybe you’re sad? Another argument people make is that their music is “repetitive” but those people are missing the point. They have an ongoing theme of a dream-like state, and if you start listening to the lyrics, you’ll realize each song has their own meaning.

some of my favorite songs + lyrics

SONG TITLE ALBUM LYRIC “Each Time You Fall in Love”* Cigarettes After Sex “All I wanna know is if you love her, how come you never give in?” “John Wayne” Cigarettes After Sex “Baby, he’s got to be crazy. He’s got so much in his heart, but he doesn’t know what to do.” “Young & Dumb” Cigarettes After Sex “Well, I know full well that you are the patron saint of sucking…” “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” I. “Nothing’s gonna hurt you, baby. Nothing’s gonna take you from my side.” “Motion Picture Soundtrack”* (cover) Motion Picture Soundtrack – Single “I think you’re crazy, baby. Stop sending letters. Letters always get burned.” “Touch” Cry “It’s leading me on, everytime we touch. Leading me on, every time it hurts.” “Tejano Blue” X’s “And when you drag me on the floor and the blue Tejano’s on, you keep your eyes on me.” “Hot” X’s “Is it all in my head? ‘Cause I keep getting scared that I’ll always be lost forever.” “Pistol” Pistol – Single “You’ve been on my mind. You’ve been on my mind so long, I can’t deal with it.” “Baby Blue Movie” Baby Blue Movie – Single “Don’t you understand? Don’t you know the love that you want’s all the love that you needed?” * = top favorites

If I could, I’d write every single lyric down in this article. If nothing else, try listening to their music while studying or working on projects. Their music can act as calming background music, especially if you can find a slowed version. Gonzalez’s soft is very soothing, and it’s perfect for a rainy day! Maybe if you give it a try, you’ll find yourself appreciating their style of music too!