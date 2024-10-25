I Listen to Sad Music Even When I am not Sad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Most people listen to sad music after a breakup or when they are having a bad day, but I listen to sad music whenever. It is perfect for studying, driving, singing, falling asleep, writing, and so much more.

Why? Because it is peaceful. It is soothing and calming. The slow instrumental music in the back is beautifully integrated with the heartful words. Most of the time, it is a piano or violin that effortlessly plays as the pain is revealed in the artist’s voice. The connection is strong. It makes one feel.

I think it is also why I love dancing contemporary so much. I love to turn music into feelings and through dance is the perfect way to create that expressive story.

Not to mention, if you put on upbeat music in your headphones to study in the library, I guarantee you will be tempted to recite all the lyrics and dance along (or is that just me?).

So, let’s make that study playlist to help you lock in or if it is just that time to feel present.

“Wash.” by Bon Iver

If you love an instrumental beat, I promise you will love this. In the background there is a consistent piano sound. His voice is soft. I love this song so much and so many more by him. If you are a “Twilight” fan (you better be team Edward, if you are), then you have probably heard some of his music like “Roslyn”.

“Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” by Cigarettes After Sex

Going to a Cigarettes After Sex concert would be so lively; not lively in the way a country or rock concert would be, though. I imagine walking away feeling refreshed and at peace. This song is more about security and love but keeps the tune of a sad song. Some other songs I like by them are “Cry”, “Stop Waiting”, and “Sunsetz.”

“Anchor” by Novo Amor

“Your tears a sea for me to swim” and many other lyrics connecting to the ocean are an impactful way to express love and loss. While it is sad, it is also calming. This song also appears in the emotional movie “Five Feet Apart.”

“Skinny Love” by Birdy

This song is different from the rest so far because it has a faster pace. The artist puts more anger and expression into her words. This song will bring a stronger mood of frustration, but the background music will keep you satisfied.

“Old Money” by Lana Del Rey

Now let’s be real here, any of Lana’s music will be perfect for a sad music jam session. Her voice is soft but powerful. She is one of my favorite artists because of the emotions that grow while listening to her music. My favorite song by Lana Del Rey is “Cinnamon Girl,” but that is more for a “scream at the top of your lung’s” playlist. Honorable mention is “Young and Beautiful” which was my contemporary senior solo for dance.

I love sad and comforting music. I will always be a person who listens to sad music, even when they are not sad.