When life feels heavy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, I have spent a lot of valuable time swimming through puddles of anxiety inflicted by none other than my own thoughts. I’d often move through life on autopilot and complete my day-to-day tasks with minimal thought or intention because my mind was often wandering elsewhere. My days eventually became an increasingly heavier burden to carry, and I felt as though I didn’t have much to look forward to each day. However, this could not be further from the truth. There are plenty of things to look forward to every single day; you just have to create space for them. This realization came to me once I began implementing small, manageable things into my life that bring me joy. So without further ado, here are a few things that I do in my daily life that have made life less serious and more enjoyable.

1. jOURNALING

Because life can be hectic, especially as a college student. It’s easy to become overwhelmed or drained very quickly. We are constantly absorbing and processing information. Whether we’re trying to retain knowledge from multiple lectures or processing everything we just consumed during a 30-minute doom scroll, our brains need an outlet too. Journaling provides a simple yet powerful way to slow down, organize our thoughts, and release mental clutter.

2. reading classic literature

Finding a good classic to dig into during your free time is a phenomenal way to introduce more joy into your life. While reading modern books is amazing, stepping into the pages of an older book allows us to see the world in a different, more imaginative lens. Whether you enjoy the quiet humor in Pride and Prejudice or the vivid theatrics of The Great Gatsby, classic literature has a way of making life feel a little softer and more enchanting. Bonus points if you pair it with classical music.

3. TEA TIME

Taking time in the afternoon or evening to enjoy a cup of tea has become my favorite daily ritual. During this time, I either read a book or tend to one of my personal hobbies. It serves as my time to just pause and enjoy myself without mindlessly rushing towards the next task. There is something so peaceful about a still, hot cup of tea to indulge in while knowing that nothing else needs my attention in that very moment. I also enjoy finding new teas to experience during these short breaks in my day.

4. mORNING YOGA

After I’ve had breakfast and have done my morning routine, I make space for a short yoga session before I head out the door. This has become one of my all-time favorite and most rewarding hobbies. This practice has made it easier for me to relax and check in with myself before I continue with my day. I wake up excited every morning to practice yoga, and it leaves me feeling generally good throughout the day.



Needless to say, creating time and space for yourself and the things you enjoy throughout the day is incredibly important. Doing so has made the hard times in life a little easier to manage. Making sure to pour into my own cup gave me the tools I needed to be a better family member, friend, and partner. This is my personal list of things I enjoy doing, but there are plenty of hobbies and habits that bring joy; it’s just about finding what you love doing the most.