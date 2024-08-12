What Worked for me as a Beginner Entering the Gym

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you told high school me that going to the gym has become one of our favorite hobbies, she probably would have laughed in your face. Before my freshman year, I would always dread doing any type of exercise which was ironic since I had been a competitive dancer since I was able to walk; however, everything changed during my freshman year of college.

As a beginner, I had all the worried thoughts that every first time gym girl does. I was worried how silly I was going to look and scared of other people judging me; especially those hard core gym rats, but then I quickly realized that in reality everyone really is just focusing on their own selves.

I was also worried about not knowing what routines to do when going to the gym. I had no clue what the gym lingo was. It was all new to me. However, as my dedication to the gym increased I did pick up a few workouts that worked for me as a beginner.

I developed a simple workout split that helped me see improvement mentally and physically. I decided to split my workout to having Mondays and Wednesdays a fun lower body workout. I would switch between doing glutes and hammies to quads, and calves depending on the week.

On glutes and hammie days I would stick to four easy and effective exercises.

Romanian Deadlifts (RDLS) 4 sets of 12 reps

Leg extensions 4 sets of 12 reps

Bulgarian split squats 3 sets of 8

Hip Thrusts 4 sets of 12

On my quad and calves days I would focus on these exercises.

Goblet squats 4 sets of 12

Leg press 4 sets of 12

Leg extensions 4 sets of 12

Calf raises 4 sets of 12

Additionally, every Tuesday and Thursday I would focus on the upper body. Similarly to lower body days, I would switch between focusing one day on back and bi or tri, shoulder, and chest.

On my back and bi days I would focus on these exercises.

Lat pulled down 4 sets of 12

Seated cable row 4 sets of 12

Bent over rolls 4 sets of 12

Hammer curls 4 sets of 8

Bicep curl 4 sets of 6-8

Waiter curls 4 sets of 6-8

On my tri, shoulder, and chest days I loved doing the following exercises

Shoulder press 4 sets of 8-10

Military press 4 sets of 8-10

Lateral raises 4 sets of 8-10

Cable tricep extensions 4 sets of 12

Straight bar cable push down 4 sets of 8

Single arm tricep push down 4 sets of 8

Chest flys 4 sets of 8-10

And on my Fridays, I usually would dedicate this day to cardio. I would like to change it up sometimes and do some 20 minutes on the stairmaster or walk on an incline for 30 minutes. Lastly, on the weekends I would use these days to let my body relax and recharge.

I love using my workout routine to this day. It has really helped me see the most affective results overall as a person.